Shin Lim got an extension. How long is he staying on Strip?

Winning “America’s Got Talent” twice is impressive. Winning over Las Vegas audiences night after night is an entirely different challenge.

But Shin Lim is up for it. The 31-year-old Strip headliner is riding a hot hand (an apt playing-card reference) into 2024 at the Mirage Theater. Lim’s “Limitless” show is running through April 1, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday (Pacific time) at Ticketmaster.com. “Limitless” will continue its 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-through-Mondays schedule.

Lim returned Aug. 30 to “AGT,” where he won Season 13 in 2018 and also prevailed in the “Masters” edition in 2019. He opened at Mirage Theater on May 31, 2019.

“This has been an incredible ride,” Lim says. “It’s been a dream to be on the Strip, and I’m really happy with the extension and where the show is right now.”

Lim will be joined by his featured guest, mentalist Colin Cloud, at least through the first set of dates. Cloud is just coming off a successful premier of his “After Dark” solo show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Cloud won the prestigious Bobby Award for his run in August, the honor for the best of the best at the Fringe. Himself an “AGT” finalist, Cloud is likely to split from Lim’s show next year.

There have been reports of friction between the two stars, related to backstage operational disputes. But Lim says he and Cloud are “cool now” and fans can see both performers in “Limitless” at least through April.

The production has consistently drawn 80 percent capacity crowds, where 40 percent is the break-even point.

“The crowds have been strong and really responsive,” Lim says. “Coming off ‘AGT’ has helped reach a lot of fans.”

At some point, Mirage will turn over to Hard Rock Las Vegas. But expect Lim to be in the theater at least through the end of next year, with construction details in 2025 and beyond still to be specified. The magician has no disappearing act planned for “Limitless,” saying, “We’re not planning on going anywhere.”

