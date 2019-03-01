Snoop Dogg added to Las Vegas’ Power of Love lineup

Snoop Dogg, left, and B. Slade perform during the 33rd annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg performs at 1 OAK at The Mirage on May 25, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Steven Lawton/WireImage)

Snoop Dogg has heightened the star power at the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala.

The rap star and cultural icon, along with actor/comic Anthony Anderson of “Blackish,” are the latest additions to the gala, set for March 16 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Power of Love gala, which benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, will this year honor Lionel Richie, who turns 70 on June 19.

Snoop and Anderson join a long and varied list of stars committed to this year’s event, including R&B star and “World of Dance” judge Ne-Yo, fellow Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel, jazz-guitar great and ex-New York Yankee legend Bernie Williams, singer-songwriter-actress Leona Lewis and keyboard great Greg Phillinganes.

A Las Vegas stage vet, Richie most recently headlined at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood from 2016-2018.

The multicourse dinner is being prepared by Wolfgang Puck of Spago and Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park, the NoMad Hotel in New York and Los Angeles and the recently opened Las Vegas resort at the Park MGM.

The annual event raises funds for the Ruvo Center’s ongoing fight against neurocognitive diseases including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple-system atrophy, frontotemporal dementia and related disorders and multiple sclerosis.

