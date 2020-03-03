Sofia Vergara, son launch pet pampering service on Las Vegas Strip

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who is the son of “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara, initiated the Canini line. Both Vergara’s and Sofia’s husband, actor Joe Manganiello, were on hand at the line’s launch party.

NoMad Las Vegas will never be mistaken for a dog shelter, but the luxury hotel has established its own pooch program. The dress code is pretty stylish, too.

Over the weekend the hotel unleashed (heh) its new dog program and pet line Canini by Baguette. The a doggie-lodging program is complimentary to all Park MGM and NoMad Hotel guests, as the connected resorts offer such amenities as monogrammed pillow beds, ceramic bowls, corduroy bone toys, a dog gate and freshly baked treats.

The line also includes little lace-and-sequined dresses and vests. Hint: If the dog doesn’t like this stuff, a human can wear them as accessories.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who is the son of “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara, initiated the Canini line. Both Vergaras and Sofia’s husband, actor Joe Manganiello, were on hand at the line’s launch party at NoMad Bar on Friday night.

Saturday, the Vergaras were at On The Record, finishing a weekend during which Sofia Vergara was announced the new host of “America’s Got Talent.” If a dog act makes it to next season’s finals, keep an eye on the costumes.

