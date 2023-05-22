Spice Girls show popping into the Excalibur

“Spice Wanna Be — The Spice Girls Tribute” is booked for four weeks at Thunderland Showroom.

“Spice Wanna Be — The Spice Girls Tribute” plays Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom from July 1-July 27.(SPI Entertainment)

The resort themed for a castle is reviving ’90s pop royalty.

“Spice Wanna Be — The Spice Girls Tribute” plays Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom from July 1-27. Performances are 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays (dark Fridays). Ticket are on sale Tuesday at Excalibur.com, ranging from $49.95-$80.95, not including fees.

The act resurrects Spice Girls’ famed dance acumen, stage production and many sing-along hits. Producers promise such classics as “Wannabe,” “2 Become 1,” “Say You’ll Be There,” “Spice Up Your Life,” and “Too Much.” The 25th anniversary of the hit album “SpiceWorld” is celebrated during the show’s run.

“Spice Wanna Be” performed a sold-out showcase on May 13 at Club Madrid at Sunset Station, and also headlined Veil Pavilion at the Silverton on Feb. 4.

The Las Vegas cast delivers the show, led by creator and co-producer Casey McConachie, who also plays Baby Spice. “‘Spice Wannabe’ is all about getting audiences up on their feet singing and dancing along to the songs, while the cast breaks the fourth wall, making the show a truly interactive experience,” McConachie said in the release announcing the show.

Among her entertainment adventures, McConachie owns FantaSea Productions, which has furnished “interactive mermaid experiences” at Tahiti Village Resort. She has entertained kids under the name Mermaid CaySea.

Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Ginger Spice and Posh Spice fill out the familiar Spice Girls roster. The show features a team of Spice Boys dancers, choreographed by Jonathan Claudio, who also worked with McConachie on numbers for the full cast.

Justin Velarde is costume designer, and is also a Spice boy. The music was produced by the show’s band: Dave Landry, Adrian Passarelli, and Colin Brodie Campbell.

Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment produces the show. Steck’s company also presents “Thunder From Down Under,” and “Australian Bee Gees Show” in Thunderland Theater.

“We are excited to partner with Casey McConachie to bring this incredibly authentic tribute show to an even bigger audience,” Steck said in a statement.

From SPI Chief Operating Officer Alex Schechter, “We want to transport the audience through these iconic hits and visuals back to the 90’s when MTV’s ‘TRL’ filled your afternoons and the Spice Girls dominated the airwaves.” And today, the ExCal is where to tune in.

