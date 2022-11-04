Spiegelworld plans new show, venue for Formula One weekend

Spiegelworld’s “Box Box, Box Box,” a new 1 a.m. variety production, will run during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Even in VegasVille, it is uncommon to be sprayed with champagne while wearing a bathrobe and snuggle pants at the Cosmopolitan on a school night.

But Spiegelworld continues to top itself by revealing its Rumpus (more on that in a moment) and delivering the right amount of weird. Late Wednesday evening, the company celebrated Superfrico’s first anniversary with a jammy party, hosted by company founder and self-styled “Impresario” Ross Mollison.

Superfrico is the Italian eatery conjoined with the “Opium” interplanetary adult variety show. Superfrico is reportedly doing silly business. Similarly, “Opium” has undergone a silly rewrite from comic visionary Cal McCrystal.

There was no reason offered as to why pajamas was the night’s theme to mark this occasion. Spiegelworld marketing exec Mary Catherine Curran apparently thought it was a cute idea and blurted it out. At least she didn’t call out, “Straitjackets!”

Mollison cut through the din with his champagne blast, the exclamation mark on news that Spiegelworld is developing a performance venue and new show. The Rumpus Room, taking the chasm between the “Opium” theater and Superfrico dining room, opens in January (or, later).

Mollison says the 58-seat venue will host “Box Box, Box Box,” a new 1 a.m. variety production to run during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend next November.

“We are planning to do shows in here,” Mollison said, emphasizing the plural, as he addressed the jammy-clad crowd from The Rumpus Room stage. Mollison noted that a few Formula One reps were among the invited guests. “I give to you a Grand Prix celebration of an event that has been successfully won!”

Then came the champagne.

Mollison also said the company has broken ground on its Atlantic City venue, as part of its $75 million deal with Caesars Entertainment to create three new, permanent productions in custom theaters. Atlantic City is the first to be developed, its timeline unspecific after an original spring 2023 target date (its opening almost certain to be pushed back).

Productions in New Orleans and at the Linq Hotel in Vegas, home of the long-awaited “DiscoShow” groove show, are to follow. Spiegelworld is busy moving dirt in New Jersey.

“This week, we broke ground on a new theater in Atlantic City,” Mollison shouted. Who can say that? No one! Because no one builds theaters in Atlantic City!”

But Spiegelworld does. Better restock the bubbly.

Key to Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the Oscars. Twice. He’s hosted his own network talk show since 2002.

But he has yet to accept a key and commendation from Tick Segerblom.

That changes 7 p.m. Nov. 11, as Kimmel is in town to mark the reopening of his eponymous comedy club at the Linq Promenade. Commissioner Segerblom will present the former Las Vegas resident with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip.

The event celebrates Kimmel’s club returning to ticketed shows after going dark in March 2020; Kimmel’s 55th birthday, which is Nov. 13); and Kimmel, generally. We are pro-Kimmel in this space.

Kimmel is also marking his natal date by matching $55,000 in donations in support of the ALS Association Nevada Chapter Vegas Walk on Sunday at Craig Ranch Park. Kimmel is supporting Joey Porrello, diagnosed with ALS in May at age 28. Kimmel is contributing his USDs, and also walking the event. Details on the organization and Vegas Walk are @ALSA_Nevada.

Chi-Lites for ‘23

Marshall Thompson and the Chi-Lites have extended their residency at The Duomo at the Rio. The iconic R&B group is to perform monthly in 2023, starting Feb. 19. Also, room operator says he’s working out a replacement for The Docksiders, departing Nov. 12, but is going with “music, for sure.”

He’s got talent

Word around the scene is Kodi Lee has signed a year extension to appear in “America’s Got Talent Live!” at Luxor. This is a sign the production is committed to Luxor through November 2023; it opened in late-October 2021. Lee is taping “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” an expansion of the “AGT” empire to premiere in 2023.

Sixty-eight for Youngstown

David Perrico’s Pop Symphonic orchestra released “Sidewalk” on iTunes on Thursday. Perrico’s 10 original compositions are inspired by his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. Four years in the making, the project is coming soon to Spotify, Amazon and other streaming platforms. And Perrico’s Pop Flamenco Band debuts Nov. 12 at Maxan Jazz Sushi & Jazz. This nine-piece outfit promises eclectic arrangements of several Latin genres.

Cool Hang Alert

Vegas lounge legend Sonny Charles keeps hinting at retiring, yet keeps … Not retiring. You cannot keep this man from performing. He’s back at Bootlegger Bistro at 9 p.m. Mondays. No cover. Don’t bother shouting, “Sing ‘Black Pearl,’” because you know it’s coming. Oh, and try the veal.

