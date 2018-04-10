Stanley Cup Playoffs will start with Logic in Las Vegas

The NHL made it official Monday. Rapper Logic will host a free performance at Toshiba Plaza Square at T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m. Wednesday, leading into the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Playoffs opener against the L.A. Kings.

Logic performs "1-800-272-8255" at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Siegfried and Roy are shown at the red-carpet opening of "Opium" at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, April 10, 2018. (Al Powers)

Billed “The 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Party,” the concert is open to the public, all ages, and no ticket is required. The concert is presented as the opening to the entire Cup playoffs and tied to the Golden Knights first-ever postseason game.

Marino goes interactive

The indisputable “Queen of the Strip,” Frank Marino, and his stage show “Divas Las Vegas” are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his lavishly appointed dressing room at Linq Hotel. During this video tour, Marino is allowing his online audience on Facebook Live to vote for which legends will be portrayed in each show, which performs 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Marino is also about to release his memoir, “Drags to Riches,” in May. The book is an extensive account of his 33-year career as a Strip headliner.

On the topic of headliners …

Siegfried & Roy were among the attendees at Sunday’s premiere of “Opium” at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The legendary duo was seated in a VIP box, where I stopped by to visit prior to the performance.

Siegfried asked me if I’d seen the show during previews. I told him I had.

“And? How was it?” he asked.

“It’s weird, Siegfried,” I said.

“Good!” he said. “I like weird!”

So, I expect he loved “Opium,” and I know the cast loved meeting S&R after the show.

No. 250? Wow!

“WOW,” the variety show with the aquatic stage, is wading to its 250th performance at the Rio on April 22. As its director, Hanoch Rosenn, said just before its September opening, “The water is more like an element of the show. I wouldn’t call it a water show, per se. It’s an element in the show, but many acts are dry.” Rosenn will be on hand to celebrate the 250th show.

Cool Hang Alert

Ronnie Rose, a master of Vegas lounges for many-a-year, headlines “Four Women and a Man” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro. Rose is joined by Rita Lim, C.C. Spencer, Dana Daye and Amanda King.

Rose is a throwback who has performed at various venues around the city (Stirling Club at Turnberry Place, Italian American Club and Eastside Lounge at Encore Las Vegas among them). The man knows how to win over a room. Tickets are $35 for reserved seating; $25 general admission.

