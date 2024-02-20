Strip headliner strikes up unusual partnership for VIP package

Christina Aguilera ’s production at Voltaire at The Venetian is aptly described as “intimate.” But the pop superstar is taking it down a notch with her latest Vegas venture.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at The Venetian on Dec. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Shown is the Las Vegas luxury Airbnb offered as part of a Christina Aguilera VIP package for her show at Voltaire at The Venetian. (Victor Leung)

Shown is the Las Vegas luxury Airbnb offered as part of a Christina Aguilera VIP package for her show at Voltaire at The Venetian. (Victor Leung)

Shown is the Las Vegas luxury Airbnb offered as part of a Christina Aguilera VIP package for her show at Voltaire at The Venetian. (Victor Leung)

Shown is the Las Vegas luxury Airbnb offered as part of a Christina Aguilera VIP package for her show at Voltaire at The Venetian. (Victor Leung)

Shown is the Las Vegas luxury Airbnb offered as part of a Christina Aguilera VIP package for her show at Voltaire at The Venetian. (Victor Leung)

Shown is the Las Vegas luxury Airbnb offered as part of a Christina Aguilera VIP package for her show at Voltaire at The Venetian. (Victor Leung)

Shown is the Las Vegas luxury Airbnb offered as part of a Christina Aguilera VIP package for her show at Voltaire at The Venetian. (Victor Leung)

Christina Aguilera’s production at Voltaire at The Venetian is aptly described as “intimate.”

But the pop superstar is taking it down a notch with her latest Vegas venture.

Aguilera and Airbnb are partnering in a weekend at a luxury Airbnb, off the Strip, at the end of the month. Aguilera is inviting up to four guests to book a two-night stay from Feb. 29-March 2.

This is the first such partnership with a superstar Strip headliner and Airbnb, which often runs in competition with resorts.

But The Venetian is effectively partnering with the online, home-stay marketplace to drive traffic to the resort. Guests will attend Aguilera’s show at Voltaire, and the superstar herself will continue to stay at a suite at The Venetian.

The highlights of this unique opportunity, according to an Airbnb news release:

— A “night in,” with one-on-one time with the “Dirrty” singer, with craft cocktails, open (or, “uncensored”) conversations and photo opps.

— A private burlesque lesson by Sarah Mitchell, who has designed dance for Aguilera for more than a decade.

— A glam session with Aguilera’s “glam team.”

— A boudoir photo shoot “to embrace your inner goddess.”

— Dinner at Aguilera’s favorite restaurant on the Strip.

— VIP seats to see Aguilera’s Voltaire performance.

— Products from Aguilera’s sexual-wellness brand, Playground. A home version of the game, as it were.

Bookings open at 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday at airbnb.com/xtina. No prices are listed, as Airbnb does not provide price points, and fans are responsible for their own transportation to and from Las Vegas.

Aguilera this month extended her residency series at Voltaire, with 10 dates running April 19-20, May 31-June 1, June 7-8, Aug. 2-3 and Aug. 30-31. The former Zappos Theater headliner alternates dates with fellow superstar Kylie Minogue, who returns March 8-9.

Voltaire creator Michael Gruber, who envisioned the club’s design, and also its headliner-Belle de Nuit specialty act concept, said more headliners will be announced soon. The incoming performers will offer a different style of show than has been performed at the nightspot.

“Voltaire never ceases to kind of come up with some fascinating, interesting opportunities that are artist-friendly,” Gruber said. “That’s what our goal is.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.