Studio trailblazer Thrall leaves Palms for The Hideout

Zoe Thrall, now director of studio operations, at The Hideout recording studio in Henderson, Monday, March 15, 2021. Thrall ran the Studio at the Palms for 15 years before moving to The Hideout.

Zoe Thrall is jamming with a new band.

The Las Vegas studio trailblazer has left Studio at the Palms, ending a 15-year run in which she worked with some of contemporary music’s greatest stars. She’s taken on the Director of Studio Operations role with a former, friendly rival, The Hideout Recording Studio in Henderson. The music exec is about two weeks into what we call an open-ended residency.

Thrall’s move is sure to raise some eyebrows on the Las Vegas entertainment scene, and the music industry across the country. Thrall ran the operations at Studio at the Palms from its opening in 2005, having been lured to the facility by then-resort owners George Maloof.

But the hotel’s return to business, along with the reopening of Studio at the Palms, is still undetermined.

Thrall says she has not been informed of any specific plans for the Studio at the Palms, where hotel officials say the facility is to return when the resort reopens. Out of action for more than a year, Thrall made the career move simply to get back in the game.

“We’ve been talking for months, and here we are,” Thrall said in an interview this week. “I haven’t spoken to anyone (at the Palms), and I don’t now when the whole property is opening. But I wouldn’t do this if there weren’t an opportunity for growth.”

It’s a big statement, considering the power of Thrall’s collaborations at the Palms over the years. Such superstars as Celine Dion, Lady Gaga Michael Jackson, Rihanna, The Killers, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and Maroon 5 all checked in, at all hours, to record in Thrall’s fortress. Prior, Vegas headliners dating to the days of Frank Sinatra, Wayne Newton and Elvis Presley recorded elsewhere, primarily in L.A.

“When the Palms opened, there was nothing to draw A-List talent to Las Vegas,” Thrall said. “It took George to do that.”

The Hideout is also a Vegas family operation owned by Kevin Churko, whose daughter Khloe Churko, is CFO.The studiohas itself emerged as a prime destination for artists of all ilk. Previously home to Odds On Studios, the Churkos took over in 2016 (the Hideout was formerly located next to the Bootlegger Bistro, with the fragrance of garlic wafting over the rock ‘n’ roll).

The venue’s list of stars, too, is fairly mind-blowing. Carlos Santana, Kendrick Lamar, Five Finger Death Punch have worked in the facility.

The Hideout spans four recording studios, compared to two at the Palms.

The Hideout’s other current advantage in the market is that it is, in fact, still operating. Music emanates from the studios even as artists have moved into alternative recording platforms (with original music created in bedrooms, bathrooms, garages). But there is still a place for such proper studios as The Hideout.

“Certainly, COVID has exaggerated that trend, of artists recording at home,” Thrall said. “There is no better way than to see that equipment vendors had had the biggest they have ever had, with people buying for their home. But you still need a big room and a proper listening environment to mix in. It’s fantastic they do it, and now it’s more like a hybrid, recording at home and working with producers and engineers.”

And most studios in Los Angeles, the west’s recording center, remain closed, while The Hideout is planning only to evolve.

“We needed someone to take the reins of the studio and run,” Kevin Churko said in a statement. “I’ve known Zoe for more than 15 years. She feels like a member of the family, so it’s a great match.”

Thrall has helped shape the recording scene in the city from her days in New York. She broke into the industry at Power Station Studios, where was introduced to Little Steven Van Zandt, who brought her in to work with his Disciples of Soul band. Thrall advanced to president of Power Station, then moved on to Hit Factory Studios, before flying off to Vegas.

Thrall and her husband, songwriter and guitar master Pat Thrall, have become well-known and highly regarded in the city’s entertainment community. Thrall struggles to find any down side to her new job.

“The only bummer for me is my commute,” she said with a laugh. “It was five minutes from my house to the Palms. Now it’s 25 minutes to Henderson.” It’s ample time to listen to new music.

