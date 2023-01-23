Stunt superstar David Blaine tacks on 6 shows on the Strip

FILE - Magician David Blaine's first residency show, "In Spades," is at at Resorts World Theatre. (Denise Truscello)

David Blaine is shown on opening night of his "In Spades" show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Blaine is shown after falling some 80 feet into cardboard boxes on opening night of his "In Spades" show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The illusionist who descends into empty boxes from 80 feet is on ascent on the Strip.

David Blaine has announced six more shows this year at Resorts World Theatre. Those dates are April 28-29, May 5-6, and June 2-3. Tickets for all the added dates are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com

Blaine has opened his shows at Resorts by leaping from near the Resorts World Theatre catwalk into a stack of moving boxes set up in the lower seating section. It is the one segment of the show he allows fans to shoot with their cell phones.

“People say, ‘How do you do that?’ I really do it,” Blaine said this month before his most recent Las Vegas appearances. “That’s the one thing I think people don’t understand that the guys I’ve always liked were guys doing things that were real, that you couldn’t go see every night.”

