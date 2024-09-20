Superstar bringing the party back to the Strip

Pitbull is is coming back to the Strip for eight dates starting this fall in a new residency show at Fontainebleau.

Pitbull performs during The Miss USA Pageant at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Planet Hollywood resident headliner Pitbull on the purple carpet at the 22nd annual Power of Love gala in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, April 28, 2018. The event benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pitbull arrives at CinemaCon red carpet at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pitbull has been added to The Event for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation on Oct. 1, 2022. (Live Nation)

Mr. Worldwide is coming back to the Strip, playing a venue that matches his Miami Beach persona.

“Pitbull: Vegas After Dark The Residency” is playing BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau for eight shows running November through March. Specific dates are Nov. 8-9, Jan. 24-25, March 7-8, and March 14-15.

“We are honored to have Mr. 305 himself bring his Miami flair to BleauLive Theater, for this iconic limited engagement,” Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi said in a statement.

Pitbull has previously headlined a partying residency production at Planet Hollywood from September 2015 through May 25 2019. Plans for his return in 2020 were thwarted by COVID.

The 41-year-old rap star’s Fontainebleau show will feature such hits as “Give Me Everything,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives,” and fan favorites like “International Love,” “Feel This Moment,” “Fireball” and “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor).”

The entertainer whose legal name is Armando Christian Perez has opened a Miami Grill outpost at Walmart on East Serene Avenue in Henderson. Pitbull has been a partner in the chain, which originated in Key West in the early 1980s, for more than a decade.

