Kats

Superstar performer announces Las Vegas tour stop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 6:21 am
 
Updated February 15, 2024 - 7:17 am
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" on Tuesda ...
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez has announced her highly anticipated return to touring with “This Is Me … Now The Tour,” with T-Mobile Arena among the stops.

Lopez will perform in Las Vegas on July 20, a Live Nation news release announced.

Tickets will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club pre-sale beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Live Nation customers will have access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 22. The general on sale begins Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The tour promotes Lopez’s latest album, “This Is Me … Now,” her first studio album since “A.K.A.” was released nearly a decade ago. “This is Me … Now” is a mix of genres, including R&B and hip-hop.

Lopez has a successful history in Las Vegas with her “All I Have” show at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater (today’s Bakkt Theater) from 2016-18.

In moment famous in pop-culture history, she and Ben Affleck were married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas on July 16. Lopez shared videos, photos and an essay about the wondrous night.

“We did it,” Lopez wrote in a message posted to her “On The Jlo” online newsletter. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found atreviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykatson X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

