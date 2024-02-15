Superstar performer announces Las Vegas tour stop

Jennifer Lopez has announced her highly anticipated return to the touring stage with “This Is Me … Now The Tour.”

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lopez will perform in Las Vegas on July 20, a Live Nation news release announced.

Tickets will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club pre-sale beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Live Nation customers will have access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 22. The general on sale begins Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The tour promotes Lopez’s latest album, “This Is Me … Now,” her first studio album since “A.K.A.” was released nearly a decade ago. “This is Me … Now” is a mix of genres, including R&B and hip-hop.

Lopez has a successful history in Las Vegas with her “All I Have” show at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater (today’s Bakkt Theater) from 2016-18.

In moment famous in pop-culture history, she and Ben Affleck were married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas on July 16. Lopez shared videos, photos and an essay about the wondrous night.

“We did it,” Lopez wrote in a message posted to her “On The Jlo” online newsletter. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

