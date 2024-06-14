Superstar rapper sets dual nightclub Strip residency

The 41-year-old rap legend’s first announced shows in the new shared residency on the Strip are June 29 at Drai’s Nightclub, then July 12 at Zouk Nightclub.

Lil Wayne has it covered, and by that we mean two major nightclubs on either side of the Strip.

The five-time Grammy winner and frequent Vegas headliner is starring in the first shared residency for Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, and Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub at The Cromwell.

Wayne’s first announced shows are June 29 at Drai’s Nightclub, then July 12 at Zouk Nightclub. For additional dates and info, go to the club’s official websites, zoukgrouplv.com and draisgroup.com/las-vegas.

Though Wayne’s toggling residency is a first for the two clubs involved, such a crossover relationship is not unique to the Strip. Tiesto is in partnership with LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau, and also Tao Group Hospitality venues Omnia, Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian, and Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

Wayne is a frequent fixture at Vegas sporting events and related parties. He attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Panthers last June, headlined halftime of last season’s Raiders-Steelers game at Allegiant Stadium, performed at Shaquille O’Neal’s “Fun House” show Super Bowl weekend at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, and headlined the 49ers’ post-Super Bowl party at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Lil Wayne to Zouk Las Vegas,” Zouk Vice President Joe Lopez said in a statement. “His dynamic performances and legendary status make him the perfect artist to launch this transformative residency. We look forward to providing an unparalleled nightlife experience for all to enjoy this monumental artist.”

Wayne is a recurring headliner at both of Drai’s clubs. Dustin Drai, president of Drai’s Management Group, said in a statement, “We cannot wait to continue our longstanding relationship with Lil Wayne and have him return as a resident artist at Drai’s. We could not align with a more dynamic artist to welcome this debut residency partnership.”

The 41-year-old artist is considered among the most influential rappers of his generation. His chart-topping singles include “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Lollipop,” and “Got Money.” He has been nominated for a 2024 BET Award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Group with fellow rapper and Drai’s resident artist 2 Chainz.

“The Fix Before Tha VI” is Wayne’s 17th mixtape, ahead of his upcoming studio album, “Tha Carter.”

