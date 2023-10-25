Superstar Strip headliner strengthens Vegas connection

Carrie Underwood is to star in a series of commercials with Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines.

Carrie Underwood is elevating, as it were, her affiliation with Las Vegas.

The superstar headliner at Resorts World Theatre is in a business collab with Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air. The eight-time Grammy Award-winner has joined the company’s Always Rewards Visa card and loyalty program.

Underwood is to star in a series of commercials invoking her small-town upbringing. Allegiant’s destinations are characteristically smaller markets. Underwood was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and she grew up on the family farm in Checotah.

The partnership also will benefit Make-A-Wish, Underwood’s chosen charity for the past 15 years. Allegiant has helped fulfill “wish destinations” for the organization since 2012.

“I really responded to Allegiant’s mission to make travel accessible and affordable for people who may not live near a big city airport, helping them to live their own best ‘nonstop’ lives,” Underwood said in a statement, referring to the partnership’s “Live Their Best Nonstop Life” message. “I also appreciate the company’s history of giving back, which is important to me in everything I do.”

Underwood continues her “Reflection” residency Nov. 29-Dec. 16.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.