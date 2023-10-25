74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Superstar Strip headliner strengthens Vegas connection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 10:20 am
 
Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, Sep ...
Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood performing in her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatr ...
Carrie Underwood performing in her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatre. (Denise Truscello).
Carrie Underwood performing in her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatr ...
Carrie Underwood performing in her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatre. (Denise Truscello).
Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year ...
Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year at Resorts World Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Denise Truscello).
Carrie Underwood performs for the CMT Music Awards on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The show ...
Carrie Underwood performs for the CMT Music Awards on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The show airs from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Singer Carrie Underwood, top, and former football player Charles Woodson attend an NFL football ...
Singer Carrie Underwood, top, and former football player Charles Woodson attend an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Carrie Underwood is elevating, as it were, her affiliation with Las Vegas.

The superstar headliner at Resorts World Theatre is in a business collab with Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air. The eight-time Grammy Award-winner has joined the company’s Always Rewards Visa card and loyalty program.

Underwood is to star in a series of commercials invoking her small-town upbringing. Allegiant’s destinations are characteristically smaller markets. Underwood was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and she grew up on the family farm in Checotah.

The partnership also will benefit Make-A-Wish, Underwood’s chosen charity for the past 15 years. Allegiant has helped fulfill “wish destinations” for the organization since 2012.

“I really responded to Allegiant’s mission to make travel accessible and affordable for people who may not live near a big city airport, helping them to live their own best ‘nonstop’ lives,” Underwood said in a statement, referring to the partnership’s “Live Their Best Nonstop Life” message. “I also appreciate the company’s history of giving back, which is important to me in everything I do.”

Underwood continues her “Reflection” residency Nov. 29-Dec. 16.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Music legend adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip production
Music legend adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip production
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Area15 expansion plans include hotel, nightclub
Area15 expansion plans include hotel, nightclub
Rapidly growing Frontier Airlines revamps loyalty program
Rapidly growing Frontier Airlines revamps loyalty program
Here’s how Southwest is changing its loyalty program
Here’s how Southwest is changing its loyalty program