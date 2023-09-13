79°F
Kats

Carrie Underwood back on the Strip in ’24

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 8:04 am
 
Updated September 13, 2023 - 8:37 am
Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year ...
Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year ...
Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year ...
Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year ...
Carrie Underwood says she’s waiting all day for Sunday night. The wait has ended for her to announce her plans for the Strip.

Underwood is adding 18 shows at Resorts World Theater for 2024. “Reflection” begins its return run March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16. The show continues May 22, 25, 26, 29, 31; June 1; and Aug. 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24. The show is on sale 10 a.m. Monday Pacific time at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

Underwood’s previously announced dates run Sept. 22- 30 and Nov. 29-Dec 16. Those are on sale now.

Underwood is the only announced resident headliner performing at Resorts World Theater in 2024. Luke Bryan and Katy Perry have announced they are closing their respective shows this year.

Celine Dion, the hotel’s original opening headliner in November 2021, has not set a return as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome.

On Sunday, Underwood unveiled a new “Sunday Night Football” opening video on NBC.

Promoting her “Denim & Rhinestones” release, Underwood is joining NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday for a live performance at Today Plaza in the morning show’s Citi Concert Series. Underwood is sampling that latest albums and hits from across her career.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

