51°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Taylor Swift shines in first Allegiant Stadium show — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2023 - 9:45 pm
 
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Music superstar Taylor Swift brought her “Eras” tour to Allegiant Stadium on Friday night in the first of two sold-out Las Vegas concerts.

Before the concert, lots of fans waited hours in line to purchase Swift merchandise.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
2
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
3
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
4
3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday
3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday
5
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
Taylor Swift tickets expensive, scarce on secondary market
Taylor Swift tickets expensive, scarce on secondary market
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Las Vegas concert featuring music greats changes start time
Las Vegas concert featuring music greats changes start time
Sources: Adele plans ‘Weekends’ extension at Caesars
Sources: Adele plans ‘Weekends’ extension at Caesars