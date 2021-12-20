Terry Fator, ‘This Is Christmas’ add sparkle to the Strip

Terry Fator, performing his first Christmas shows at Liberty Loft, says, “The laughter is just booming.”

Terry Fator performs at New York-New York's Liberty Loft on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laura Suzanne Wright, from left, Jaclyn McSpadden and Jasmine Trias sing "Sleigh Ride" during a preview of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The full cast, including Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo, front, and Ben Stone and Jasmine Trias rear, perform "White Christmas" during a rehearsal of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The full cast, including Randal Keith as Scrooge, center, during a preview of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jasmine Trias performs "All I want for Christmas" during a preview of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Randal Keith performs "Have Yourself/Bring Him Home" during a preview of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ace Young performs "Run Run Rudolph" during a preview of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alejandro Domingo and Sarah LeClear perform "Carol of the Bells" during a preview of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ben Stone and Jasmine Trias sing "The Prayer" during a preview of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jaclyn McSpadden sings "Santa Baby" with Alejandro Domingo during a preview of "This Is Christmas" at Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The show, produced and directed by Pat Caddick, runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lee Orchard, the Golden Knight, skates with attendees and members of the Knights Guard during the "Knight of Giving" at Enchant, a new Christmas village and light maze, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lee Orchard, the Golden Knight, skates with attendees during the "Knight of Giving" at Enchant, a new Christmas village and light maze, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lee Orchard, the Golden Knight, skates with attendees during the "Knight of Giving" at Enchant, a new Christmas village and light maze, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lee Orchard, the Golden Knight, skates with attendees during the "Knight of Giving" at Enchant, a new Christmas village and light maze, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas has been brimming with holiday attractions, productions and shopping experiences created specifically for the season. Once more we have several and shows and headliners bending their themes for Christmas. Some raking of the landscape as we noodle away from the great state of Idaho:

A Terry Christmas

A tradition that is as reliable as Elvis’s “Blue Christmas” also is back after a year on the bench, Terry Fator and his cozy Christmas production. Fator has returned with “A Very Terry Christmas” show at his new venue, Liberty Loft at New York-New York. Fator performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday (off Christmas Day) and Dec. 30, 31 and Jan. 1. An added 9:30 p.m. show is set for Dec. 28.

A Strip headliner since 2008, Fator will share the yuletide joy with Winston the Impersonating Turtle, Maynard Tompkins, Duggie Scott Walker, Vikki The Cougar, Fernando and Berry Fabulous. Fator also plans to revive his Bing Crosby-David Bowie “Little Drummer Boy” number.

“The theme of the show is how each puppet celebrates the holidays,” Fator says. “It’s all about how we all celebrate.”

That Fator is still partying with his puppets is, itself, reason to celebrate. The Strip vet has adjusted from headlining Mirage Theater to the smaller, second-level Liberty Loft venue. Fator is that room’s first (and so far, only) ticketed performer.

As always, Fator is sunny in his optimism, about the new room and his future in Vegas.

“It’s an incredible room, and I’m having a blast,” Fator says. “You know, the thing is, the laughter is just booming. It’s like it it engulfs you, so it’s almost like I’m up there getting hugged by laughter. It’s really has a feel of a club.”

Fator has attempted, through his ventriloquial skills, comedy material and singing impressions, to reach an array of demographics. He says he has made it happen in his years in Vegas.

“I have tried to create relatable characters. When I poll people, like I do in my meet-and-greets, when I do meet and greets and stuff, I see that the vast majority of children like Winston,” Fator said. “But I’m amazed at how what broad the spectrum is. Every time I ask, I get a different answer. That tells me I’m doing my job because, what’s happening I’m reaching people.”

Fator’s disposition is forever sunny. He describes the feeling of performing at the Liberty Loft room as a “rebirth” of sorts.

“I love this hotel. I love everything about it. I mean I loved the Mirage, too,” Fator says. “But it almost feels like I was asleep, and now I’m awake. I just needed an energy shot, and this is it.”

This Is … Vegas!

The word of mouth about “This Is Christmas” at Palazzo Theater has been impressive. Not surprising, though. Producer/creator Pat Caddick’s holiday gem continues its run 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Christmas Day, with a 3 p.m. sendoff matinee Sunday. The cast is almost entirely of Vegas performers, led by longtime Vegas director Blair Farrington as co-director.

Singers Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young (“American Idol”), Randal Keith (“Les Miserables,” “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular”), Laura Wright (“Vegas! The Show,” “Fantasy” at Luxor and “Idol”), Jaclyn McSpadden (“Baz,” “Postmodern Jukebox”), Lou Gazzara (“Vegas! The Show” and “Idol”), and touring tandem Ben Stone and Jasmine Trias (also of “Idol”). The dance team of Sarah LeClear and Alejandro Domingo and a live band bolster the holiday vibe.

Caddick has talked of staging the show at performing arts centers around the country. A seven-camera shoot captured the show on Sunday, for promotional purposes. In an ideal world, this cast could be rebuilt every holiday season. Or even remain as an ensemble in an ongoing production, with different themes. The hotel, and entertainers themselves, likely have different ideas. But “This Is Christmas” is ringing the bell, as it were, a year after the show was closed because of the pandemic.

HN3 with a tease

The demand for Human Nature’s return was high, as the vocal group’s sold-out shows at South Point Showroom over the weekend proved. The act is now three-pronged, with brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney, along with Toby Allen, mapping a future in Las Vegas.

The South Point Christmas shows were the first ticketed performances for what we’re calling HN3, as co-founding member Phil Burton has remained in Australia.

The group needs to somehow fulfill its canceled dates in Australia in 2022 before entertaining ideas for entertaining again on the Strip. The landscape is ever-uncertain, for this show and all others, trying to set a long-term schedule. The earliest the guys would be able to return is fall 2022.

Producer Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment operates Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, and The Strat Theater. We’ve long felt those venues are at least viable options for a relaunch of HN3.

Enchanted possibilities

The Enchant attraction at Las Vegas Ballpark has a sense of permanency. The scale and composition of the theme park is fairly mind-blowing, considering that this is a seasonal experience. I’m expecting a big announcement about Enchant’s hierarchy, as this year’s inaugural run closes, that will reinforce the company’s long-term commitment to Las Vegas Ballpark. As it is, Enchant is in the first of a three-year contract with the stadium for its holiday-themed experience. Hours are daily from 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m., through Jan. 2. Get there, I say.

