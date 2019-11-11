The D Las Vegas plans new sportsbook, closing production shows

Assembling a sports-betting feifdom has been a top priority of D Las Vegas co-owners Derek and Greg Stevens for years.

Jayne Post, left, and her husband Eric are shown in the "Marriage Can Be Murder" showroom at the D Las Vegas, 301 Fremont St., Feb. 2, 2015. (Bill Hughes/View)

("Marriage Can Be Murder")

Magician Adam London greets children at the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

"Friends! The Musical Parody" (Gabe Ginsberg)

It’s game over for the stage shows at the D Las Vegas. The hotel is turning its second-floor showroom into a sportsbook.

Plans are in place for the D to open its new sports-wagering emporium in its old showroom space in time for the NCAA Tournament on March 17. “Marriage Can Be Murder,” Adam London’s afternoon magic show, “Friends a Musical Parody,” “Defending the Caveman” and the Jokesters comedy lineup are all moving out effective Jan. 5.

Word from those familiar with the plans for the showroom is the casts of the shows being displaced were notified over the weekend they would be closing.

“We are very very excited about what bringing into the second floor of the D Las Vegas,” Derek Stevens said Sunday night. “We will continue to support the shows we’ve had here find a new home.”

John and Shannon Bentham of Ivory Star Productions, which subleases the showroom from the hotel and operates its box office, offered no comment.

About 50 employees, including performers, stagehands and box-office personnel, will be looking for new jobs.

Assembling a sports-betting fiefdom has been a top priority of D Las Vegas co-owners Derek and Greg Stevens for years. Their passion for sports wagering has accelerated as the brothers have planned a massive sportsbook for Circa, opening in 2020.

There are no plans for a theater or showroom at Circa, with Derek Stevens pinning his entertainment plans on Downtown Las Vegas Events center, which is expected to host more than 100 live entertainment events next year.

The D’s current sportsbook annex is on its second level, across from the Showroom entrance. But most of the sports-watching energy is at the casino Longbar, which is where you can typically find Stevens, an active bettor and fan of teams from his native Michigan.

Stevens has become a great personality on Fremont Street, with his custom-designed trench coats and extravagant wagers — expect some spectacular betting action when the new book opens for the college hoops tournament next spring. But that passion has come at a price. The outgoing productions are filled with expert entertainers and showbiz pros. A pair of the shows, too, are longtime favorites.

“Marriage” celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. “Caveman” has been presented at the showroom for a decade. Both have been at the hotel since it was Fitzgeralds Las Vegas, prior to when the property was turned into the D in 2012.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram