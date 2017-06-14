The Killers announce new album, release first single

Brandon Flowers of The Killers in the valet area of The Plaza Las Vegas. (The Killers/Twitter)

The Killers perform Friday at Sam's Town Live to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album, "Sam's Town." (Rob Loud)

The Killers perform Friday at Sam's Town Live to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album, "Sam's Town." (Rob Loud)

The Killers cut loose today with the title of their new album, “Wonderful, Wonderful,” and its first single today, “The Man,” a sample of which is streaming on the band’s official website.

The album is the Las Vegas band’s first since 2012’s “Battle Born.” The Killers have been busy recording at 11th Street Records in downtown Las Vegas. No release date has been set for “Wonderful, Wonderful.”

“The Man” premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show today. The band is on tour and debuted a new song, “Run for Cover,” during a show in Atlantic City over the weekend.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.