The Mirage to reopen this month on Las Vegas Strip

MGM Resorts International has not announced the retail, restaurant and entertainment amenities planned for The Mirage’s opening.

People ride their bikes at the Strip near The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip, May 23, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Mirage will reopen Aug. 27, MGM Resorts International announced Friday morning.

“As we have slowly and thoughtfully reintroduced our properties across the country, we have placed the health and safety of our guests and employees first at all times,” MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. “Reopening The Mirage allows us to bring many more of our employees back to work, which is critical in the recovery of our community.”

The company is enacting the seven-point COVID-19 reopening safety plan in place at its other Strip properties. The company has not announced the retail, restaurant and entertainment amenities planned for Mirage’s opening. Free self-parking is available for guests, but valet service is not offered.

The hotel has been closed since March 16. The company has announced no timeline for its remaining closed Strip property, Park MGM/NoMad Hotel. A total of 11 Vegas hotel-casinos remain closed, including such major properties as Planet Hollywood, Palms, Linq Hotel, Cromwell and Rio.

Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary. For a full listing of amenities that will be available, visit mgmresorts.com.

Originally developed by Steve Wynn on the former Castaways site, The Mirage opened Nov. 22, 1989, and was a leader in the the megaresort boom on the Strip.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.