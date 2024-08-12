This Las Vegas Grand Prix entertainment lineup is Ludacris

Rapper-actor Ludacris and pop rockers OneRepublic are among the headliners taking the stage at this year’s Formula One race on the street of Las Vegas.

Pop rockers OneRepublic are among the headliners at the 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix T-Mobile Zone at the Sphere. (Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Alesso performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ludacris performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The man who had a hit with “Number One Spot” and has performed at the Super Bowl is taking pole position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Multi-hyphenate star Ludacris leads the weekend’s headlining roster on the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage from Nov. 21-23.

DJ star Alesso and pop-rock band OneRepublic are also booked for the Sphere-staged venue on Turns 5G, 7 and 9 at the Formula One race. In addition, Chromeo, DRAMA, Kaleena Zanders, MEUTE, The Beaches, TOO MANY ZOOZ are scheduled to perform through the race’s three days.

Reminding us that Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm said in a statement, “We knew we needed to bring an all-star lineup for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. Fans can expect an extraordinary set of live acts, with performances from major names in entertainment to electrifying sets by beloved DJs and many more.”

A veteran Las Vegas entertainment booker is part of the F1 team. Craig Nyman’s CAN Media & Entertainment company is the talent buyer for this year’s event. Nyman led Life is Beautiful’s music program from the festival’s inception in 2013.

The schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 21 – OneRepublic: Founded 20 years ago, the band has drawn more than 5 billion streams on Spotify. Their sixth album, “Artificial Paradise,” was released last month. The cut “I Ain’t Worried” was featured in “Top Gun: Maverick” and has amassed 3 billion streams.

Friday, Nov. 22 – Alesso: The award-winning DJ and dance music producer has issued two RIAA-certified Platinum hits, two certified Gold singles and over 5.5 billion global streams. He has worked with such artists as Avicii, OneRepublic, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, Usher, David Guetta and Sebastian Ingrosso. In a statement, the recurring Tao Group Hospitality headliner said, “I’m excited to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix and welcome fans from all over the world to my home away from home. It’s going to be another great weekend in Vegas.”

Three Nights. Three Headliners. One #F1 Ticket 🎟️ The @TMobile Zone at @SphereVegas Stage lineup is here 🤘 🎵 @OneRepublic - Thursday

🎵 @Alesso - Friday

🎵 @Ludacris – Saturday Secure your spot with a T-Mobile Grandstand or T-Mobile General Admission ticket to get access… pic.twitter.com/vZmdzy5V9D — F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) August 12, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Ludacris: The Vegas favorite appeared in Usher’s blazing Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 11. The rapper-actor joined a backing cast of Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R. and Will.i.Am. Ludacris has also worked with such stars as Missy Elliott, OutKast, LL Cool J, Mariah Carey and Carrie Underwood.

Additional entertainment, such as acts appearing at the Heineken Silver Stage, the LIV on the Grid DJ lineup and other performances, are to be be announced in the coming months.

Fans with ticketed experiences in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to headliner performances, along with fan activations including Club Magenta by T-Mobile. Ticket information is at f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.

To announce the headliners, F1 is promoting an “F1 Tracks” takeover on Spotify. That is up now.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

What: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket options in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere

When: Nov. 21-23.

Packages: T-Mobile Grandstands —Three-day ticket with assigned seats in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. T-Mobile General Admission — Three-day ticket with standing-room-only views and access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information: f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.