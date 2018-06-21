Tickets going on sale for ‘The Holiday Show’ at Encore Theater

Encore Theater has been home to such headliners as John Fogerty and Diana Ross ever since “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers” closed in December. But the resort has not stopped creating original productions.

Philip Wm. McKinely, center, is shown with The Edge and Bono of U2 at the premiere of "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" on Broadway on June 14, 2011. (Joseph Marzullo/WENN)

Encore Theater has been home to such headliners as John Fogerty and Diana Ross ever since “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers” closed in December . But the resort has not stopped creating original productions.

“The Holiday Show” is the latest. The winter production runs Nov. 30-Dec. 30; tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

As reported in this space a couple of weeks ago, the show is being created and directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with choreography by Marguerite Derricks. Both have worked on productions at the Wynn (including “Showstoppers” and the relaunch of “Le Reve”). The musical is a roll-out of holiday favorites, “Santa Baby” and “This Christmas” among them, with a variety of dance numbers.

“It’s a joy to be able to create a first for the Las Vegas Strip,” McKinley said in a statement. “An experience for the entire family, ‘The Holiday Show’ has given me the opportunity to create a musical revue that will immerse the audience in the sights and sounds of the holiday season.”

The show features new arrangements of a dozen holiday songs with six singers, more than 200 costumes and elaborate settings. As Derricks said in the release formally announcing the show, “The choreography for The Holiday Show’ will feature an eclectic mix of the most current dance styles. Performed by 18 talented dancers, each routine will bring to life moments and traditions inspired by the most wonderful time of the year.”

The show is designed for an all ages , and the hotel is offering dinner and show packages for restaurants Jardin, Lakeside, Sinatra and The Buffet. Packages start at $95 per person.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.