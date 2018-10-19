Kats

Tim Poster marks 50th at Piero’s — and Steve Wynn is there

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2018 - 11:47 am
 

NEW YORK — The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Newark Liberty International Airport. Why are we here? I’ll tell you in a bit.

The trip here was akin to an overnight bug-out of VegasVille, a red-eye flight after Britney Spears’ announcement on the Strip and a duck into Piero’s Italian Restaurant. There, resort exec Tim Poster was feted on with a surprise 50th birthday party, and none other than Steve Wynn was among the invited guests.

Having been driven by sexual misconduct allegations from his post atop the gaming empire he created, Wynn gave something of a melancholy speech while seated at his table.

“It’s been a great ride in this town,” Wynn said. “For some of you guys who thought it was just me and a few guys goofing around in the late-’60s, when we were young — we saw this place get built and we’ve improved it.”

The party was hosted by Poster’s longtime gaming industry friend and sidekick Tom Breitling. The two operated Golden Nugget in the early 2000s (and were the focus of the Fox TV series “The Casino,”) and later worked under Wynn at Wynn Las Vegas. Poster was reportedly let go from the company in 2013 for unauthorized online sports betting.

Other Vegas notables among the 30 or so guests in the private dining room of owner Freddie Glusman’s famous Vegas haunt included Jack Binion, son of gaming icon Benny Binion, seated at Wynn’s left; ex-Wynn Las Vegas Chief Operating Officer Marc Schorr; Station Casinos co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta; and next to him, UFC President Dana White; powerhouse Vegas attorney David Chesnoff; longtime Fletcher Jones Imports General Manager Bernie Schiappa; andResorts World Las Vegas Construction manager and former Monte Carlo Mandalay Bay, Linq Hotel, and The Cromwell general contractor Billy Richardson.

The party started in the Piero’s lounged, closed to the public, then moved into the private VIP room. The only giveaway that something special was happening was a giant ice sculpture, carved with “Happy 50th Tim,” displayed in the lounge of a very Vegas hang.

Moreno at Carnegie

I’m in NYC on the event of Frankie Moreno’s first headlining appearance at Carnegie Hall. That’s right, we’re a long way from the South Point Showroom, folks. Tonight’s show, “Roll Over Beethoven: A Different Kind of Orchestra,” is a collaboration between Moreno and the New York Pops, under the direction of Steve Reineke.

This is Moreno’s first solo headlining appearance with his Las Vegas band, and we’re here to pick up a road victory, as it were.

Rock ’n’ roll classics such as “Great Balls of Fire,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Eleanor Rigby” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” are in the set list as Moreno works with the esteemed N.Y. Pops orchestra. He has performed at Carnegie once before, in 2015, as part of a Frank Sinatra tribute show, sharing the bill with Storm Large, Tony DeSare and Ryan Silverman. The Pops musicians and Carnegie hierarchy took to Moreno because he has an appreciation and exceptional talent for classical music and has actually written symphonies.

They also loved it when he spun around and played the grand piano backward. But I think, at Carnegie, you need to fill out some forms to do that.

All kinds of talk about this …

But still, there is no decision from MGM Resorts International about what to do with the Las Vegas Village, site of the annual Route 91 Harvest festival and the Oct. 1 mass shooting. All staging equipment has been pulled off the site as the MGM Resorts refocuses its outdoor mass-gathering events at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Options have ranged from making it a public gathering place or park commemorating the victims to leaving it sit, as is. But no idea has trumped the others and there is no reported timeline for issuing a decision .

‘A Mob Story’ story

The mob-tastic musical at Plaza Showroom continues to shuffle its schedule, dropping some dates and leading to chatter that it might be in financial distress. Not so, says producer Jeff Kutash, who says some dates are being moved around to allow executive producer and production narrator Michael Franzese to fulfill his speaking commitments across the country.

Kutash says he is currently building the show’s holiday schedule; Franzese has said in social media posts that there is a contingency plan being developed for when he is away on his public-speaking events.

Cool hang alert

Column fave Phil Fortenberry is back at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Monday. “Give My Regards …” dips into the piano master’s vast Broadway catalogue, and he’ll share some tales from the stage. Hopefully he will include the saga of “Cleavage.” That was indeed one of Fortenberry’s shows. From the IBDB (Internet Broadway Database): “Cleavage (Musical, Original) opened in New York City Jun 23, 1982 and played through Jun 23, 1982.” Yep. One performance for this show that remains close to the heart …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like