TV touchdown: Las Vegas Super Bowl pregame shows total 7 hours

Members of the CBS Sports broadcast team are shown at Bellagio on the Strip. The network plans seven hours of pregame programming leading to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Alex Barlow/CBS)

The CBS Sports broadcast schedule for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (CBS Sports)

The Super Ball makes an appearance at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors line up at the Super Ball at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It starts Saturday.

The network is featuring seven hours of pregame coverage beginning Feb. 10 from Las Vegas. The Super Bowl is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

The pre-kickoff hype is led by septet James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason, JJ Watt and Jonathan Jones.

The game itself will be called by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson, working their third Super Bowl together. The trio is joined by reporters Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and rules analyst Gene Steratore. This is CBS’s 22nd Super Bowl, the most of any network.

Following is the program schedule airing on CBS (KLAS Channel 8 in Las Vegas) and streaming on Paramount+. Descriptions provided by a network news release (all times Pacific):

Saturday, Feb. 10

— “Super Bowl LVIII Countdown Show,” 9 p.m.

— “That Other Pregame Show,” 10 p.m. Host Adam Schein is joined by analysts Kyle Long, Amy Trask and Brock Vereen, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, as they preview the teams, players and storylines surrounding Super Bowl LVIII.

Sunday, Feb. 11

— “NFL Slimetime,” 8:30 a.m. Hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan kick off Super Bowl Sunday with even more Slime. They will preview the game with NFL highlights, interviews and game picks as football fans have never seen them

— “Road To The Super Bowl,” 9 a.m. NFL Films’ annual look back at the highlights of the 2023 NFL season. Collected by NFL Films producers, the one-hour special featues the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the top teams advancing to Las Vegas. Original orchestral music was once again used in producing the show. “Road To The Super Bowl” debuted following the 1969 season.

— “You Are Looking Live! The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever,” 10 a.m. The original special about the story of “The NFL Today,” the studio show that altered the landscape of sports TV. Featuring interviews with the only surviving original cast members Brent Musburger (who lives in Las Vegas and Jayne Kennedy, along with current TV personalities, “You Are Looking Live” tacks the show’s half-century of NFL studio coverage.

— “The NFL Today,” 11 a.m. The show originates live from Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium, with four hours of Super Bowl coverage leading to kickoff. Brown anchors, with analysts Simms, Cowher, Burleson, Esiason and Watt; along with lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan and Jason McCourty provide additional commentary, along with Kyle Brandt and other guests to be announced.

— “Super Bowl On CBS Kickoff Show,” 3 p.m. The show rounds out the network’s lead-up to kickoff, featuring the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “America the Beautiful” the the coin toss and team introductions.

— “Super Bowl LVIII,” 3:30 p.m. Nantz and Romo call the game, with reporters Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Feely and Steratore. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call the Network’s SAP coverage in Spanish.

— “The NFL Today Postgame Show,” immediately following the game. Nantz will present the Lombardy Trophy.

