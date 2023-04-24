U2 announces start date, ticket prices for MSG Sphere

U2 has set its first five dates for The MSG Sphere.

A screenshot of the U2 Super Bowl commercial announcing the band's venue launch of The MSG Sphere. (Full Coverage Communications)

Bono and the Edge of U2 and DJ and multimedia presenter Zane Lowe visit the Neon Museum's Boneyard vintage-sign attraction in Las Vegas on March 6, 2023. The visit was to promote the band's upcoming series at The MSG Sphere, and also the rock stars' interview with Lowe on Apple Music. (Neon Museum)

Bono and the Edge of U2 visit the Neon Museum's Boneyard vintage-sign attraction in Las Vegas on March 6, 2023. The visit was to promote the band's upcoming series at The MSG Sphere, and also the rock stars' interview with DJ and multimedia presenter Zane Lowe on Apple Music. (Neon Museum)

U2 fans are starting to find what they’re looking for. Details of the band’s highly anticipated launch of The MSG Sphere are finally being made official

The band’s performances in Las Vegas premiere Sept. 29-30, as previously reported. Ticket prices start at $140 — and that includes all fees. All that crucial intel was announced Monday morning as the first set of dates and ticket prices for “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” have been open to the public.

Along with the first weekend, Oct. 5 and Oct. 7-8 are locked in at The MSG Sphere.

We expect more dates to be announced as fans buy up the first dates at the 17,500-seat venue. The number of shows is fewer than officials have previously mentioned, up to a dozen shows on weekend dates. The Oct. 5 show, a Thursday, also diverts from what has been previously disclosed.

U2 has not played live since December 2019. The lineup is Bono, The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton. For the first time, U2 will perform a concert series without founding drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who has announced he will sit this one out to undergo surgery required from years of wear and tear.

Bram van den Berg, of the Dutch alt-rock, pop band Krezip, is stepping in.

The band is eager to be the first show of any type at The Sphere.

“Most music, over playing a theater, most music venues are sports venues. They’re stadiums, they’re arenas. They’re built for sports. They’re not built for music, they’re not built for art,” Bono told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last month on a tour of The Sphere. “So this building was built for immersive experiences in cinema and performance. It was not built for, you can’t come here and see an ice hockey game.”

The Edge extolled The Sphere’s sound system.

“So, the sound has been designed as a priority from the beginning,” the songwriter and guitarist said. “Best sound, I’m sure we’ll ever hear. Really excited about it.”

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan presale at u2.ticketmaster.com. Registration for Verified Fan closes 7 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday. Those who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday.

During this period, U2.com subscribers can sign into their Ticketmaster account, select three shows in order of preference, request up to four tickets, and pick the type of tickets preferred. To complete their request, fans will enter payment details and will only be charged if the request can be fulfilled.

Requests will only be fulfilled for up to one show and up to four tickets. Fans will be notified via email of their request status, and if fulfilled will be provided a link to claim their tickets.

If any tickets remain, they will be sold during a general on-sale starting 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. On sale times will vary. Check the Ticketmaster listing for more information.

The band is minimizing resale to keep prices lower on the secondary market. General-admission floor floor tickets are being restricted from transfer. They can only be resold at the original purchase price.

Along with the $140 base price, Sphere and U2 reps report that 60 percent of the tickets will cost less than $300, with a limited number of premium-priced tickets per show. We expect the top price to be around $550 for floor seats. The ticket costs will fluctuated because of dynamic pricing, often rising but also dropping according to demand.

The band is also reserving 50 tickets to see the show from a VIP riser, made available for purchase benefiting (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the cultural injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

The band is set up to produce an experience not seen in live entertainment.

“There’s nothing else like it in the world and won’t be for many, many years,” The Edge said.

Bono spoke of the possibility the band will tour after clearing out of The Sphere, leaving open the possibility of an extended run.

“We have to see if our audience loves this,” the front man said. “I think it’s going to be hard to get us out of here.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

