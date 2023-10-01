U2 at The Sphere in ‘24? Edge ‘wouldn’t rule it out’

The Edge is quoted by Irish press, musing about playing The Sphre in ‘24: “That could happen, and we’d love it if it did.”

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Sunday NFL HQ, Circa Sports Book. The largest in the world, by cubic feet. Nineteen screens of sports action face us. Two screens of the day’s lines. Emotions are running wild. In short, nirvana. More from this scene and elsewhere:

Viva Mullen Vegas?

Sphere Entertainment CEO Jim Dolan said Friday night the next two acts are to be announced “soon” for The Sphere. What about the band playing there now?

The Edge is telling members of Irish media visiting over the weekend it is possible U2 will extend its run beyond December. Veteran sound engineer Joe O’Herlihy has also mused that the band might return in ‘24, with drummer Larry Mullen Jr. returning to the band.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” The Edge is quoted in the Irish Times. “That could happen, and we’d love it if it did.”

Bram van den Berg has been referred to across social media as U2’s “new” drummer. He’s actually the sub for Mullen, throughout the scheduled run of “U2 UV: Achtung Baby.” Mullen recorded the new single, “Atomic City,” and is in the Vegas-set video. Whatever is U2’s future beyond December, Mullen is expected to be part of it.

The Edge’s The Sphere is “intimate,” not always the first adjective used for the 17,500-seat globe.

“When you look up from here you can really see people in the top-tier seats. You can pick out individuals. So it’s not like some of these arenas where you can’t see … ” the guitar great told the pub, while seated on stage. “The design is very good for communication. And the intimate moments, it’s amazing. Bono can whisper and you can hear it at the top of the venue, which of course is impossible most of the time.

“We’re still experimenting with that intimacy, and that’s going to be the fun for us over the next few weeks, trying different things.”

Sweets heats up

Melody Sweets is performing at the culinary event Unstripped on Oct. 14. Sweets is performing with The Frigid Heirs backing band, which just ended a residency performing in Sweets refrigerator in “The Sweets’ Spot” YouTube series.

Sweets will appear with members of the series’ cast from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. The stage is set up on California Street, between Main Street and Casino Center Drive. Thirty of Vegas’ top chefs are to present dishes during the fete.

Felicity Munson, a featured performer in Sweets’ YouTube project, is to perform a Messerstahl knife demonstration. This number might or might not have been inspired by Britney Spears. Go to vegasunstripped.com for intel.

Embracing ‘The Bird’

Morris Day and the Time, with special guest Billy F. Gibbons, closed their two-shot appearance at The Strat Theater on Saturday night. Gibbons joined the show for “Too Much Girl 4 Me,” the song he and Day wrote for Day’s latest album, “Too Much Girl 4 Me.”

The song is on Day’s latest album, “Last Call,” referring to Day’s decision to close his performance career next year.

Gibbons also performed on “The Bird” and “Jungle Love,” Day’s greatest hits from the Prince-“Purple Reign” era. You might see some posts of your’s truly dancing “The Bird” on stage, behind Gibbons, with a group of folks that included SPI Entertainment CEO Adam Steck.

There is an explanation. I was standing to the side of the stage, visiting with Gibbons, when the song started and everyone was invited to dance. One shot to to “The Bird,” with The Time and BFG? I’m in.

Ready for the punk

The Punk Rock Museum has extended an invitation for U2 to visit, effective … Well, now. This must happen. I think the band would love that space. A photo shoot at P Moss’ Triple Down Saloon, a cathedral of a different order, is a must.

Showlounge update

The latest, planned opening date for The Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant at Historic Commercial Center is “before Halloween.” That’s when Damian Costa of Pompey Entertainment, which has taken over the venue, wants to stage a themed event.

The Composers Room takes over the spot previously occupied by Coop’s Cabaret & Hot Spot, and before that The Nevada Room. Costa’s team has been overhauling the interior since taking over in June. Tip, look at the ceiling for vintage music charts.

Meantime, The Duomo, Pompey’s entertainment annex at the Rio, has just launched Jen Romas’ “Exxcite” adult revue, and “The Heist,” featuring Nieve Malandara and the band Limoncelo. This is, “The story of stolen music from the biggest Italian American artists of all time,” says the site. This is the rare original musical at an off-Strip venue, and we must get there.

What works in Vegas

With “Jazz + Piano” on Thursday, Lady Gaga surpassed 60 shows in Vegas over the weekend. All have sold out.

Cool Hang Alert

Stoney’s Rockin Country at Santa Fe Station makes its CHA debut. Madeline Merlo of Maple Ridge, British Columbia christens the club at 10 p.m. Saturday night, for venue’s grand opening. Merlo’s influences are Motown, soul and R&B. Ages 21-over, go to stoneysnorthforty.com for intel.

