U2 surprises fans with downtown Las Vegas concert

U2 returned to the scene where they long ago sang of not finding what they were looking for.

The rock legends performed their latest video on a flatbed trailer behind a semi truck beginning behind the 3rd Street Stage on Fremont Street and ending at Carousel Bar at the Plaza. Staging began in the early afternoon.

The main purpose was to promote the band’s upcoming “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” series at The Sphere.

“They could have picked anywhere in the world to play, and they picked Carousel Bar,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said of the pop-up performance, produced with just 48 hours of planning.

The full band was in the shoot, including drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who played on the new single and video but is missing the shows at The Sphere because of an assortment of physical maladies. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton were also on hand.

The band filmed the iconic video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” in 1897, while on its “Joshua Tree” tour. The video was shot on short notice on a scant budget after U2’s show at the Thomas & Mack Center. The clip shows the band happening on unsuspecting tourists during a walk on pre-canopy Fremont Street.

