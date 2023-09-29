U2’s ‘Atomic City’ video drives to the center of Vegas

The new U2 song delivers, as expected, as an ode to Las Vegas.

Some of the prominent Fremont Street signs are blurry. But U2 comes through, clear and loud, in its new song about Las Vegas.

The video of “Atomic City” has been released, overnight, along with the new single. We’ve come to know the song and video representation well. The video was filmed downtown in a late-night spree on Sept. 17. We expect the song to be performed live for a ticketed crowd for the first time Friday night as “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” premieres.

The video opens with a kid on a bike in the quiet (you can hear the gears clicking), then he is suddenly distracted by some industrial-fashioned noise and a white light. He shades his eyes as the band kicks into the new song. We see a guy on a light pole taking video, cops pushing the crowd back, a kid kneeling behind a metal barrier and finally the band rolling along Main Street on its flatbed stage.

The video presents a high complement of tight shots of the band (great to see Larry Mullen Jr. hammering away on the drums), with Circa, California, Binion’s and finally the Plaza in the background. The visuals are often obscure. But if you know the neighborhood, you know what they are.

The closing sequence shows Plaza, Oscar’s Steakhouse, Carousel Bar and even Pinkbox Donuts behind the band.

Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said the day after the video shoot, “They wanted to honor the coolest part of Vegas, the most inventive part of Vegas, with a song that is about Las Vegas.”

There are no shots of Las Vegas’ most celebrated boulevard. The Strip takes this one off.

The song ends with a combat-sports reference, serendipitous as the Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo bout is Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I came here for the fight/I’m front row in Las Vegas/And there’s a big one on tonight.”

The infant from “Achtung Baby” shuts it down with, “This is not a rehearsal.” See you all at the magic globe.

