Country star adds Allegiant Stadium to ‘One Night Tour’

Morgan Wallen says, “It was impossible” to play all stadiums he wanted to in ’23, so he’s adding more in ’24.

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Morgan Wallen accepts the award for album of the year for "Dangerous: The Double Album" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Morgan Wallen is bringing more nights to his boffo “One Night at a Time” tour, adding Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 8, 2024, to his highly popular series. Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Ella Langley are Wallen’s support acts.

Fans can register through Oct. 1 at registration.ticketmaster.com/morganwallen. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

The tour is in support of Wallen’s third studio album, “One Thing At A Time,” released in March as the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts. It remained on the top spot for 12 consecutive weeks.

Wallen made a comeback to live performance in Las Vegas, at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden in May 2022. The country star performed live for the first time in two years at the awards show. Wallen had been caught using a racial slur outside of his home in Nashville in January 2021. He apologized for the incident.

Wallen also played the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in September 2022. He has since soared on his ’23 tour, which he said has been “insanely fun and fulfilling,” adding, “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024.”

