Usher makes his date night a great night in Dolby Live return

Usher led his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, to the stage in Wednesday’s show. Her birthday was Thursday.

Usher and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, share a moment at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

That silhouette is Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Usher is shown from the LED screen at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Usher plays to the crowd at at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Usher returned to Dolby Live on Wednesday night. This is to notify those not following my social media feed,ich often looked like a nightclub stuffed into an iPhone.

The R&B superstar and purveyor of the party played to a family scene in the sold-out venue. His mother, Jonnetta Patton, was in the VIP section. Usher’s birthday is Friday. At 44, belting home runs with the same veracity as another No. 44, one Reginald Martinez Jackson.

In craps, double-fours are the Hard Eight, but this guy brings an easy skate to the show. Love the rolling choreography, one of the many scenes that sets the production apart.

In his return, Usher continually shouted for anyone celebrating a birthday. That night, that week, during the month … The he brought up his girlfriend, Epic Records executive Jennifer Goicoechea. Her birthday was Thursday. She had the distinct disposition of someone who didn’t want to be onstage (repeatedly shaking her head “no” was an indication).

Usher escorted his date to a seat at a cocktail table on the stage, and a glass of champagne. “I don’t drink,” she said. “Oh, OK,” Usher responded. Whoops. But he recovered, “For just one special occasion tonight, maybe you can have a drink for the lovely people of Las Vegas?”

So Goicoechea did take to the toast. She also licked her beau’s chest, while dancing, and the two kissed at the end. Fantastic. Usher consistently fills the theater, wiping out the rest of this month and extended into March. He takes the celebration seriously.

