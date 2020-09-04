Usher to headline at Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year

Usher says of the Caesars Palace residency, “I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas.”

Usher announces residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in July. (Piper Ferguson)

Usher, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment have set a target for when shows will be safe to return to the stage: July 16.

Usher is setting a 12-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on that date. Additional shows are July 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31. The hit maker’s residency continues through Dec. 28, 29 and 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” Usher said in a news release. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

The residency is exclusive to Las Vegas, with hits covering Usher’s two-decade career. The announcement arrives just as Keith Urban on Thursday canceled the remaining shows set for November at The Colosseum.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time on Thursday. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time on Monday through 10 p.m. Wednesday. For presale details, go to citientertainment.com.

There is no word on if The Colosseum’s seating design will be adjusted or its capacity reduced for COVID-19 protocols. A news release still lists the capacity as 4,300.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.