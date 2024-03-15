Van Halen star’s Las Vegas island party opens in May

The former Van Halen front man is setting up Sammy’s Island at the Palms pool.

Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock star Sammy Hagar talks about opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock star Sammy Hagar talks about opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the various drink items being tasted to likely make the menu as Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the various food items being tasted to likely make the menu as Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the various food items being tasted to likely make the menu as Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the various food items being tasted to likely make the menu as Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

No man is an island. But a man can brand one, especially if he is the relentlessly rocking Sammy Hagar.

The former Van Halen front man is setting up Sammy’s Island at the Palms pool, opening May 17. The aquatic utopia takes over a healthy section of SOAK Pool and formerly Kaos Dayclub.

The signature party platform is the island in the middle of the deck, encircled by pools, cabanas and revelers on deck chairs. Such hits as “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Right Now,” and “Why Can’t This Be Love” will emanate from the spot where Demon With Bowl once stood.

Sammy’s Island is essentially Hagar’s famously free-spirited personality, adapted to a Vegas entertainment destination. The Palms pool’s tropical vibe fits the Captain of Cabo Wabo’s general concept to build a rock-party oasis similar to his buoyant beach-side birthday parties.

“I’m not a big planner. I’m a big thinker. So I just started thinking, let’s build something with a Cabo Wabo theme, and have everything I would ever want in one place,” Hagar says during an exclusive interview at a VIP suite overlooking his under-development annex. “It doesn’t have to be an entire resort. But it’s a place with taste, and I’ve got my own taste. I know what I like. So we created that.”

The idea of Sammy’s Island has been swimming around Hagar’s head at least since July, when he headlined Pearl Concert Theater. He has since been in talks with multiple resorts, on and off the Strip, on his island tour.

With the Palms, the 76-year-old rock entrepreneur found a hotel with the right architecture, appeal to locals and tourists, and cross-promotional vision. The oasis will be highlighted by signature food, libations and of course rock ‘n’ roll.

In the master plan: A poolside restaurant; every bar its own experience, including a tiki bar serving (and here we go with a branding medley) Hagar’s Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, which is a partnership with Rick Springfield, and Sammy’s Beach Bar canned cocktails; the Tequileria bar, serving flights of Santo Tequila and Santo Mezquila, a tequila/mezcal blend by Santo Spirits, Hagar’s partnership with celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

The island’s poolside bites are served throughout the day. Menu items include baja breakfast burritos, egg sandwiches, chicken tinga nachos, chicken wings, Veracruz chopped salads, Thai salads and poke bowls.

In a rock context, Hagar knows he will be expected to show up and shake the place up.

“I will be here as often as possible, and a lot more than anyone expects,” Hagar says. ” When I made the deal with the Palms, they’re saying, ‘Well, how many times are you going to be here?’ I said, ‘Trust me a lot more than you think.’”

Hagar is known to summon his rock-star cohorts swiftly when events merit (his heroic efforts for the 2023 Power of Love event a recent example). Hagar tosses out such rock-star friends as Springfield, Orianthi, members of Collective Soul and George Thorogood — let’s make it a Sammy’s Island Palooza —among those on his wish list.

So is his core band, The Circle, with Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson and Jason Bonham.

“The people I play with I know are good when they get on stage,” Hagar said. “When I ask Rick to play, he’s gonna say, ‘Dude, are you going to come in and play, too?’ Yeah! He needs to know that, and it’s part of the deal, if you’re playing my place, I’ll be here. It’s not like I’m saying, ‘Go out there and have fun!’”

Hagar is eager to show off the island to his Red Head fan community, and also Vegas residents. The outdoor club will host live poolside events featuring a variety of musical acts, from headliners to Vegas favorites. The pool will also feature top DJs Saturdays through Mondays.

Hagar is also heading up a not-insignificant music adventure this summer, reviving his greatest solo hits and Van Halen favorites for “The Best of All Worlds” tour. Hagar has called upon guitar legend Joe Satriani, Anthony and Bonham for 28 shows. The tour opens July 13 in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and closes Aug. 31 in St. Louis. Hagar plays MGM Grand Garden on Aug. 19.

“I think Joe’s going to have the most pressure on him on this tour,” Hagar says. “He’s kind of the star of the show, because he’s actually saying, ‘I’m gonna go out and do Eddie Van Halen. I’m not gonna shove my stuff down your throat.’ But I am giving him a spot the middle of the show, and we’re gonna play a long time to get all of these songs in.”

The set list will feature a mix of Hagar and Van Halen classics, among them, “Finish What Ya Started,” “Top of the World,” “5150,” “Best of Both Worlds,” “Poundcake,” “Sexy Little Thing,” “One Way To Rock,” “Good Enough,” “Eagles Fly” and even some deep cuts from Hagar’s Montrose era and his time with all-star rock band Chickenfoot.

“I’ve got about 40 songs, not just Van Halen stuff,” Hagar says. “It’ll be a great mixture.”

The Red Rocker will work feverishly keep his empire in order, through the launch of his Las Vegas venture and beyond.

“I look at Sammy’s Island, and I have to make it work. I do not ever want to lose. I always want to win, win, win,” Hagar says. “I want the Palms to be happy. I want my fans to be happy. And I want to come in and have fun.”

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave and fellow 49er Christine Shebeck plays Maxan Jazz from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Shebeck’s brother, Jason Marquez, and jazz great Michelle Johnson are guest vocalists. A $25 F&B minimum for this one, no cover, reservations encouraged. Go to maxanjazz.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.