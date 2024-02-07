Vegas blowback: NFL broadcasters see Super trouble

Broadcast great Joe Buck says of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, “I do not have any desire to be there.”

ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck walks the field before an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

We can hope that what happens in Joe Buck’s head, stays in Joe Buck’s head.

The sportscasting great is not calling play-by-play at Sunday’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. But he’s providing color commentary, from afar.

Buck was a guest Monday on “The Opening Drive,” co-hosted by Randy Karraker and Brooke Grimsley on 101 ESPN in St. Louis.

The hosts asked the Fox Sports’ lead NFL broadcaster if he planned to visit Vegas for the game.

“I do not have any desire to be there,” Buck said. “It’s a lot of logistics. It’s a lot of congestion. I’m just not that way, I’m not looking for the Maxim party and going out all night. It’s just not my thing and you combine that with Vegas … There’s going to be some story, there’s gonna be something that happens because it’s Vegas and it won’t stay in Vegas.”

Buck also forecast, “There’s gonna be a big something that happens. I don’t know what it is. I have no idea. That is going to be a mess, in my mind.”

When asked what Las Vegas brings to the Super Bowl, former NFL QB and longtime CBS analyst Boomer Esiason said “Trouble.” Said instead of having Chiefs and 49ers players stay in Lake Las Vegas, they should’ve stayed in Arizona until game day. #vegas #superbowl #nfl pic.twitter.com/k1rgST2tck — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 6, 2024

Las Vegas NFL Host Committee Chairman Sam Joffray declined comment, at least until Monday. LVCVA officials have not responded to requests for comment.

Ex-NFL QB and current CBS broadcaster Boomer Esiason also voiced speculation about the game being played in Las Vegas. During a gaggle interview at Mandalay Bay on Tuesday afternoon, Esiason said players should stay in a neighboring state in the run-up to the game.

“Trouble, potential for trouble. They did keep us out of here for a reason, all those years, when you think about it,” Esiason said, then referred to his playing days. “I’m glad we’re here, I’m loving every minute of it. But I’m not playing. I’m not distracted … This is kind of playing with fire, a little bit … I would have kept them in Arizona, myself. Keep everybody out of here, until the game. Get them here the morning of the game, that’s what I would say.”

Esiason chuckled through the comments. We’ll see. As they say, this is why they play the game.

