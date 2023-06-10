84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Vegas entertainers to celebrate Fayne’s life Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2023 - 10:04 am
 
Las Vegas composer, musician and singer Bill Fayne is shown in this undated photo. Fayne died o ...
Las Vegas composer, musician and singer Bill Fayne is shown in this undated photo. Fayne died of cancer on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Review-Journal file)
Bill Fayne is shown wearing his favorite hat alongside and his son, Jeremy. Bill Fayne died of ...
Bill Fayne is shown wearing his favorite hat alongside and his son, Jeremy. Bill Fayne died of cancer on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Jeremy Fayne)
Bill Fayne is shown in an undated stage shot. The Las Vegas composer, musician and vocalist die ...
Bill Fayne is shown in an undated stage shot. The Las Vegas composer, musician and vocalist died of cancer on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Jeremy Fayne)

The man who was an inspirational figure in the Vegas entertainment community for nearly a quarter century will be honored this weekend.

Bill Fayne’s celebration of life is set for 11 a.m. Sunday at The Strat Theater. His son, Jeremy Fayne, is organizing the event. He’s an exec with Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment company, which books the venue. Clint Holmes and Keith Thompson will perform.

A 30-member choir has been assembled by Vegas jazz great Michelle Johnson and Rob Hyatt of Fifth Avenue vocal ensemble. Jeremy Fayne is prepping to sing, in public (a rarity), and his 12-year-old daughter, Reese, will perform a dance number honoring her granddad.

Fayne died March 29 at age 75 after a battle with cancer. He was Holmes’ music director and best friend for six decades. He arrived in Las Vegas with Holmes to open their show at the Golden Nugget in 1999.

Soon, the show moved to Harrah’s, where Holmes headlined for 6½ years, with Fayne and Santa Fe & the Fat City Horns furnishing the music.

Fayne was commonly aligned with Holmes, personally and professionally. The performers met in 1964, when Fayne and Holmes were freshmen at State University of New York at Fredonia. So strong was the bond that Fayne joked from the stage about going unnoticed.

“When he did his solo shows, he would always do the song ‘Mr. Cellophane,’ from the Broadway show ‘Chicago,’” Jeremy Fayne said. “He had been Clint’s musical director, his right-hand man, and never the man in front unless he was in his own show. It was done with a sense of humor, because it meant so much to him to work with Clint.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
2
Raiders mailbag: Aidan O’Connell making a move?
Raiders mailbag: Aidan O’Connell making a move?
3
Why Barry Manilow’s Thursday show at Westgate was canceled
Why Barry Manilow’s Thursday show at Westgate was canceled
4
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
5
Is Naked City ready to get dressed up?
Is Naked City ready to get dressed up?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcyclist killed in early Saturday crash
Motorcyclist killed in early Saturday crash
Golden Knights players, coaches speak to media before Game 4
Golden Knights players, coaches speak to media before Game 4
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
Summer weatherization tips to keep things cool
Summer weatherization tips to keep things cool
Nobody wants to go to prison over an HOA election
Nobody wants to go to prison over an HOA election
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin