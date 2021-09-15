Vegas headliner Moreno revives live music at Smith Center

Frankie Moreno was closing a run at The Strat (then Stratosphere) when Myron Martin invited him to the Smith Center.

Frankie Moreno returns to Myron's at the Smith Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Frankie Moreno returns to Myron's at the Smith Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Frankie Moreno returns to Myron's at the Smith Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Voice of Myron opened what is now called Myron’s at the Smith Center.

And Myron Martin mixed a message of entertainment with COVID safety.

“We have asked you to show us your vaccination cards, or prove you have tested negative for COVID. We have asked you to keep your masks on at your tables unless you are eating or drinking,” Martin said over the house mic. “Now — have some fun!”

No problems for this sold-out crowd.

Martin, the venue’s president and namesake of what was formerly Myron’s Cabaret Jazz, called on an old friend and a proven winner in the relaunch of the renamed club. Frankie Moreno and his backing band, who typically sell out the joint, did it again Tuesday.

Moreno’s was the first in a series of performances to reactivate the 240-seat Myron’s venue. The original Cabaret Jazz resident headliner, Clint Holmes, is back Wednesday night (or tonight, if you are reading this Wednesday), with Motown/R&B act Spectrum and Radiance on Friday, the industrial-strength Lon Bronson Band on Saturday, the Hawaiian act Kulaiwi on Sunday, The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas with Keith Thompson as emcee on Sept. 22, “The Voice” champ Landau Eugene Murphy on Sept.24-25, Vegas favorite Michelle Johnson’s “Home! A Return To Broadway” on Sept. 26, and Las Vegas Raiders bandleader David Perrico’s Pop Strings on Sept. 29 to close the month.

Prior to Moreno’s performance, Myron’s had not hosted a ticketed show since Giada Valenti’s appearance on March 12, 2020. Moreno made it count by performing several of his whopping 56 No. 1 hits in various iTunes categories, an achievement powered by his voluminous FM Army fan club.

Even the shots of Crown Royal delivered to the stage didn’t outnumber the No. 1 singles performed by Moreno in his return.

During a break in the action, Moreno recalled meeting Martin some 10 years ago when Moreno headlined The Strat (then the Stratosphere). Martin was in a booth with the late drumming great Vinnie Paul and yours truly when he first mentioned Moreno as a Smith Center headliner.

“Myron said, ‘Come here and play here,’ and I wasn’t sure how we were going to make our band work in this room,” Moreno said as he toasted Martin onstage. “Myron just said, ‘Do whatever you want,’ and it’s worked.”

Martin said, “Tonight we say, ‘Intermission is over,’” while handing Moreno a shirt with that message (and yes, Cirque du Soleil has adopted the saying, too).

Martin brought back Moreno’s memorable run of shows a couple years ago, saying, “Little did I know that when I said you can do whatever you want, that 50 weeks in a row he would come on this stage every week, and never duplicate a song.” Moreno called back, “I’m not doing it again!”

The headliner’s excitement to be back at the Smith Center was clear, as the show careened to the two-hour mark. His crowd of devotees was up and grooving (in place) by the time he closed with a medley highlighted by Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” and Elvis’ “C.C. Rider.”

But it was a Moreno original at the start, “Good Old Days,” that spoke to the mood in the room. The song focuses on the value of cherishing such moments as live music to the Smith Center. Moreno’s refrain, “I wish I’d known I was livin’ in the good ol’ days, before those good ol’ days were gone.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.