Kats

Vegas legend backs the home team in first Durango sports bet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2023 - 9:14 am
 
Bernie Yuman, longtime manager of Siegfried and Roy places the ceremonial first bet at the spor ...
Bernie Yuman, longtime manager of Siegfried and Roy places the ceremonial first bet at the sportsbook with ticket writer Nathaniel Young during the opening of Durango in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bernie Yuman, the iconic manager of Siegfried & Roy, made the first bet at STN sports book at Durango on Tuesday.

As the notoriously optimistic entertainment icon says, “I bet on the most important team in the most important city, the team of Mark Davis, which his elevated Las Vegas to yet another level,” Yuman says. “We have all the NFL events, from the draft to the Super Bowl, and now Las Vegas is the No. 1 NFL city in the world.”

To distill, Yuman bet the Raiders over the Vikings on the money line at plus-130 in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium. He dropped the wager at the window of the sports book inside Fine Entertainment’s multi-experience hot spot, The George Spotsmen’s Lounge.

Asked how much he wagered, Yuman said, “A million dollars!” and laughed. Whatever the amount, it’s something to root for.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

