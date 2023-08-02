97°F
Kats

Vegas showman Moreno steps up for Hershiser’s Dodger award

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2023 - 4:56 pm
 
Vegas showman Frankie Moreno sings the national anthem at the L.A. Dodgers-Cincinnati Reds game after Orel Hershiser's induction into the Legends of Dodger Baseball. (Los Angeles Dodgers)
Orel Hershiser called for his ace as he was honored by the L.A. Dodgers on Saturday.

The pitching legend and broadcast great invited his buddy and prolific Vegas singer/songwriter Frankie Moreno to the pre-game party. The stadium PA played Moreno’s original “The Good Ol’ Days” as part of the ceremony inducting Hershiser into the Legends of Dodger Baseball. Moreno also sang the national anthem.

Hershiser quoted the title hook from the song throughout his acceptance speech. Moreno came up with the idea of the tune during the finale of “The Office,” inspired by the sendoff speech from Andy Bernard (played by Ed Helms).

“It’s his favorite song, which is pretty cool,” Moreno said. “The Dodgers won, which was also pretty cool.” L.A. beat the Reds, 3-2.

The two met during Hershiser’s playing days and he was entered in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament. Moreno was a 12-year-kid, chasing autographs, and nabbed Hershiser’s. The two would be reunited in Las Vegas, when Moreno was performing at T-Bones at Red Rock Resort.

They have been friends since. Hershiser attended one of Moreno’s “Virtual Residency” shows at The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park in May 2020. Moreno has written “Welcome to the Show,” the them of Hershiser’s “Off Air With Joe and Orel” Dodgers podcast.

Moreno is back on the Strip on Aug. 12 for his debut at Sahara Theater. He’s also premiering singles from his upcoming album, “RED.” The incredibly prolific pied piper of the FM Army fan club is on pace to lock in his 100th No. 1 single on the iTunes listings.

Moreno has collected 97 on various charts since March 2020. He plans to release three new singles this month, before his Sahara show, with the fan club ready to pounce as the songs go public.

And, for vinyl fans, Moreno is selling branded record players — to play actual LPs — at his shows. The guy who hardly plays covers, has it covered.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

