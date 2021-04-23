Vegas stalwarts ‘Legends,’ Frank Marino set May return

Frank Marino is shown hosting "Legends In Concert" in his Joan Rivers role on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Frank Marino Las Vegas headliner and female impersonator Frank Marino has designed several areas of his home to 15,000-square-foot Summerlin home to call in to TV shows and talk to fans.

Frank Marino performs during the Mondays Dark Live Stream Telethon on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Mondays Dark via YouTube)

is shown in "Legends In Concert" on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Matt Lewis as Elvis is shown in "Legends In Concert" on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A showgirl scene from "Legends In Concert." (Denise Truscello)

The longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip is ending its longest-ever pause.

“Legends In Concert” is set to return to Tropicana Theater on May 27. The show’s star emcee and longstanding Joan Rivers tribute performer Frank Marino said Friday he’s been writing, dieting and working out, to be stage-ready.

“I’ve been mixing my Keto diet with intermittent fasting,” Marino said. “I’ve been in the pool, playing tennis, riding bikes. If I’m just standing around I’ll lift weights. I’m so ready to come back, and I love doing ‘Legends’ so much.”

The show runs 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays to start. Marino-as-Rivers introduces a return lineup featuring such stars as Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Elvis. The musicians (aside from any horn player) and showgirls are required to be masked, and there is planned to be social-distant seating in the 1,100-seat theater.

Waiting on deck is the theater’s co-headlining show “Purple Reign,” the popular Prince tribute headed up by Jason Tenner. That show is expected to be back, too. It almost needs to be. Tropicana’s union contract at the theater calls for a 10-show-per-week schedule and resident productions split those costs.

The hotel has yet to announce that show’s reopening, or on-sale dates for either production, but expect both to be back.

Marino, long the star of the drag productions “Evening at La Cage” at Riviera and later “Divas Las Vegas” at Linq Hotel, is confident “Legends” will move tickets.

“In the 37 years I’ve been here, or 40 if you count my visits before I moved here, this is the first time small shows have the upper hand against the big headlining shows,” Marino said. “The demand for shows at our level is so high, and we’re able to be back before the shows that need to sell 3,000 tickets. Plus, ‘Legends’ is a famous brand. I love where we are right now.”

Marino joined “Legends” in September 2019 and was the production’s first dedicated celebrity emcee. The show moved to the Trop in February 2019 after a five-year run at Flamingo Las Vegas.

“Legends” initially opened at Imperial Palace (now Linq Hotel) in 1983, then moved to Harrah’s in 2009. The show boasts a famously deep bench, with such performers as Aretha Franklin, Cher, Celine Dion, Bruce Springsteen, George Michael Jackson, Garth Brooks, Diana Ross, Madonna, Prince, Freddie Mercury, Steven Tyler, Jon Bon Jovi and Sting.

The show incorporated a troupe of showgirls when it opened at the Trop, and they, too, are back onstage.

Diving into ‘Divas’

On the topic of Marino in a dress, the headliner is also coming back with his “Diva-Licious Brunch” drag show at DW Bistro at the Gramercy on May 15-16. The show runs noon and 2:30 p.m. May 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 16. Adaptations of Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Franklin, Turner, Ross and Whitney Houston are lined up.

Marino is returning a gimmick used in his off-shot “Jewel Box Revue” from ages his “La Cage” days, where one member of the troupe is truly female. You guess which.

This is where we mention that all COVID protocols are enforced at DW Bistro. Safe haven for just about anything.

The “Divas Las Vegas” show is next touring Florida in January, which is likely the start of Marino’s efforts to return the show to a Vegas residency. As the star says, “I think ‘Divas’ still has an audience in Las Vegas. The Florida tour will be good way to test it out again.”

