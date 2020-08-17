Vegas treasure ‘Le Reve’ was a favorite of rival producers, too

Spiegelworld’s Ross Mollison says of “Le Reve,” “This is not something these guys do lightly. It’s heartbreaking, though, to know this show isn’t coming back.”

In many ways “Le Reve” has been the envy of Las Vegas producers. This was a show loaded with brazen investment and world-class performers, performed in a brilliantly conceived water world.

The aquatic spectacular was also crucial to our city’s brand as a tourism destination.

“‘Le Reve’ is a critical part of our city’s infrastructure we now have to replace,” Spiegelworld founder and CEO Ross Mollison said Sunday afternoon. “The void needs to be filled by someone, whether it’s my company, or Cirque, or Franco Dragone — somebody is going to need to pony up $50 million to $100 million to replace it. And right now, that ain’t easy.”

Those who put on shows along the Strip were left stunned at “Le Reve’s” closing, announced Friday afternoon. Mollison supports those who had to make the call, expressly Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox and hotel entertainment director Rick Gray.

“It’s just terrible. Look, I think Maddox has done a great job of management of the business, I’m so respectful of the plans he’s put in place to feel safe, how he has communicated that plan. Rick Gray has been a friend for years and is an old pro,” said Mollison, whose company produces “Absinthe,” “Atomic Saloon Show” and “Opium.” “This is not something these guys do lightly. It’s heartbreaking to know this show isn’t coming back.”

SPI Entertainment CEO and founder Adam Steck has seen this pattern in his two decades in Las Vegas.

“Of course, it’s never a good feeling to see the performers and support staff that have made the show happen suddenly lose their jobs,” Steck, who produces Boyz II Men, Human Nature, Hans Klok, the Australian Bee Gees Show and Thunder From Down Under, said Sunday. “It’s their baby. I felt, personally, the show was amazing, the performers, the seating, the configuration were just great. But is it surprising? No. It always comes down to a business decision.”

Matt Stabile, who along with his wife, Angela, runs Stabile Productions, said, “I think it’s horrible news, not only for the economy, but for all the lost jobs for the cast and crew. I hope that executives don’t think that the casinos and hotels can make it without entertainment in this town. It’ll never happen.”

Stabile Productions’ lineup includes “X Burlesque,” “X Country,” “X Rocks,” and Piff the Magic Dragon. Matt Stabile, whose father, Joe, managed Jerry Lewis for five decades, has been in the Vegas entertainment industry his entire life.

“Las Vegas was built on the revenue of gaming, entertainment, restaurants, the entire package,” Stabile said. “The long-term effect will be devastating. People will not continue to come here without entertainment, period.”

Mollison, a leading civic spokesman since arriving with “Absinthe” in 2011, agreed that the show’s closing sends ripples beyond its host hotel.

“I don’t want to see the entertainment offer reduced. I want to see it increase,” he said. “We need shows like ‘Le Reve’ to protect our brand as Entertainment Capital of the World. But this is the culling of entertainment in Las Vegas.”

Four strings, four shows

Bass master and “Le Reve” music director Tyler Williams achieved a rare Wynn Las Vegas quad. He performed in the Tommy Deering Trio at Parasol Down bar when it opened in 2005.

Williams then opened “Avenue Q,” the show for which Encore Theater was built, in 2005. He was in “Monty Python’s Spamalot” when that show launched here in 2007. And, he spent 12 years in “Le Reve” beginning in 2008.

“I loved all of it. I remember John O’Hurley just hanging out in the band room and EDR (Employee Dining Room), eating with the peasants, in the ‘Spamalot’ days,” Williams said, referring to the actor who starred as King Arthur. “When I was with Tommy, Wynn used to come in with his celeb friends and request songs, weird stuff, like ‘Shy’ from the Sarah Jessica Parker musical, ‘Once Upon A Mattress.’ A lot of obscure songs, ‘Baubles, Bangles And Beads,’ a rare Frank Sinatra version, and a lot of B-sides.

“Wynn would come in and sing from his table, always in a suit. It seems like a real dream now.”

Cirque du sale

Tuesday in the deadline for bidders to submit offers to buy Cirque du Soleil in an auction conducted by Quebec Superior Court. An offer of $1.2 billion has been issued by a group of debt holders that includes Catalyst Capital Group of Toronto; and Los Angeles Dodgers minority owner Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, which owns Dick Clark Productions, The Hollywood Reporter and film distributor A24.

Any interested party must submit an offer at least $1.5 million higher than that group’s offer. In March, Cirque shut down all six of its Vegas productions, and but two of its 44 international shows (one in China, another in Mexico). Company co-founder Guy Laliberte has been among those interested in seizing control of the company, which has vowed to keep its headquarters in Montreal for at least five years.

Call it The Gaz?

Two people who have not met — Mollison and the D Las Vegas and Circa Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens — share an interest in the parcel where Circa is being built.

In the days when the Las Vegas Club was in operation, Mollison wanted to develop a Spiegelworld-themed hotel on the property. He was actually in talks for a time with then-Las Vegas Club owner the Tamaras Group. Instead, Derek and Greg Stevens bought the hotel-casino in 2015, and Circa is the result.

