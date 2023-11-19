64°F
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub

November 19, 2023 - 12:04 pm
 
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix champ Max Verstappen is shown with star DJ Martin Garrix, fellow driver Lando Norris and a group of cocktail waitresses at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace early morning on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Tao Hospitality Group)

Max Verstappen’s Vegas victory party was itself a hot lap.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix winner and F1 series champ took a Strip-side pit stop at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Saturday night. Well, Sunday morning. Verstappen, the Oracle Red Bull Racing superstar arrived at about 4 a.m., along with Tao Hospitality Group superstar DJ Martin Garrix and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

About four hours earlier, Verstappen won a wild LVGP. Norris spun out early in the race on Turn 12, and had been taken to University Medical Center for evaluation, then released. Presumably, he was medically cleared to hit da club.

Verstappen had criticized the Vegas crowd for not appreciating or understanding nuances of F1 competition. But as he took the checkered he sang “Viva Las Vegas,” and smiled through his VIP nightclub experience.

Alesso had been the night’s headliner, with Rob Guson the closer. But Garrix took over and took his own checkered flag as the club turn on the lights at 6 a.m.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

