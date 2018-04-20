Veteran newsman Steve Wolford out at KTNV

Steve Wolford had worked for Las Vegas’s ABC affiliate since 2005, after arriving from Tampa, Fla., where he began his career in 1979 as a writer and producer.

KTNV Channel 13 has shuffled its anchor lineup, and a broadcaster with nearly 40 years of experience is out of the picture.

Veteran newsman Steve Wolford left the station Thursday morning, in a move confirmed Thursday afternoon by KTNV General Manager Chris Way.

“We’re excited about what is happening in Southern Nevada, and we’re extremely proud and grateful to be serving our community,” Way said in an e-mail message confirming Wolford was no longer with the station. No reason was given for his departure.

Wolford had worked for Las Vegas’s ABC affiliate since 2005, after arriving from Tampa, Fla., where he began his career in 1979 as a writer and producer. Beginning Monday, Todd Quinones will replace Wolford on the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts with Tricia Kean continuing as co-host.

The shakeup sends ripples throughout the station’s daytime lineup. Dayna Roselli is now teammed with Beth Fisher on “Good Morning Las Vegas” from 4:30-7 a.m. Roselli remains on the 11 a.m. “Midday” show, where she is now solo anchor with Justin Bruce as meteorologist.

Quinones and Roselli had teammed on “Midday” since Quinones’ arrival from Philadelphia in 2016 (and to disclose, yours truly is a regular guest with Roselli on “Midday” each Wednesday).

In his e-mail correspondence, Way added that the changes are “part of our ongoing work to provide the best coverage for our audiences.”

