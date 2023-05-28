Wahlberg makes a scene as Circa bartender
Mark Wahlberg usually creates a fuss when he slings his tequila. His appearance at Circa was no exception.
The tribute band Velvet Elvis rocked it from Main Street Stage. Mark Wahlberg rocked it behind the bar.
The tequila-brandishing actor and entrepreneur took to Fremont Street and Circa Bar on Saturday to pour free shots of his Flecha Azul Tequila. The unofficial turnout was “throngs,” as Wahlberg usually creates a kerfuffle in such events. Saturday certainly extended that trend.
Wahlberg joined Flecha Azul Tequila co-founders Abraham Ancer, a professional golfer; and Aron Marquez, an entrepreneur, in the company. Wahlberg frequently updates his entrepreneurial adventures on his Instagram page.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.