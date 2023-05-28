Wahlberg makes a scene as Circa bartender

Mark Wahlberg usually creates a fuss when he slings his tequila. His appearance at Circa was no exception.

Mark Wahlberg in his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar during a promotional event for his Flecha Azul Tequila on Saturday, May 27, 2023 (Black Raven Films)

The tribute band Velvet Elvis rocked it from Main Street Stage. Mark Wahlberg rocked it behind the bar.

The tequila-brandishing actor and entrepreneur took to Fremont Street and Circa Bar on Saturday to pour free shots of his Flecha Azul Tequila. The unofficial turnout was “throngs,” as Wahlberg usually creates a kerfuffle in such events. Saturday certainly extended that trend.

Wahlberg joined Flecha Azul Tequila co-founders Abraham Ancer, a professional golfer; and Aron Marquez, an entrepreneur, in the company. Wahlberg frequently updates his entrepreneurial adventures on his Instagram page.

