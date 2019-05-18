75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Wayne Newton battles back pain to celebrate No. 60 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2019 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2019 - 5:59 pm

Wayne Newton played it cool on his 60th anniversary performance at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace on Wednesday night. Just a show and a cake happily topped by his anniversary number.

Newton played it low-key as he is still recovering from spine surgery, which took him out of action for a little more than four weeks. Newton returned May 6, and marked his anniversary a day before his official date of May 16.

It was May 16, 1959 that the Newton Brothers — Wayne and Jerry — debuted at Carnival Room at Fremont Hotel.

Newton was filmed Monday night for an appearance on NBC News, which aired Thursday. He recalled being dubbed “Mr. Las Vegas,” a tribute to his tireless schedule of playing at such fabled Vegas hotels as Sands, Frontier, Flamingo, Caesars Palace, Stardust and Las Vegas Hilton.

“When people started calling me that, I thought it was because I just wouldn’t leave,” the 77-year-old Newton says. “But it is the greatest compliment one can be paid.”

The NBC clip reveals a remarkably slim Newton. He has dropped to 170 pounds, by far his lightest weight in his adult life, as a result of recovering from surgery and a curbed appetite because of his continual pain.

But Newton is returning to the stage and his usual schedule at Caesars on Monday night. Any further celebration of No. 60 will take place later this year, possibly at Newton’s famous Vegas property, Casa de Shenandoah.

“As long as I can bring happiness into people’s lives, what I was sent here to do might have been fulfilled,” Newton says. As for lasting 60 years, he never expected that type of longevity.

“Oh my God, no,” Newton says. “I’m as shocked as anybody.”

‘Jukebox’ plugged in

The effectively choreographed, powerfully voiced gents form Human Nature have returned from a tour of its native Australia. The tour marked the group’s 30th anniversary, during which they received the prestigious Order of Australia honor. The award is the country’s highest recognition for outstanding service.

H.N., the quartet of Andrew and Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen, are also celebrating their 10th year as headliners on the Strip. They are due for a refresh of their “Jukebox” show, under the title, “Human Nature Sings Motown and More,” at Sands Showroom at the Venetian.

The return of “Motown” to Human Nature’s show title is a nod to yet another anniversary this year — Motown’s 60th.

The You Man Tube

Luxor headliners Blue Man Group has set loose a YouTube documentary series, “Becoming Blue,” which surfaced like the Blue Men themselves — kind of out of nowhere. Six actors and musicians are tracked through an eight-week training course to become Blue Men.

The artists are shown catching marshmallows and learning to drum on PVC pipe in a Blue Man-fashioned training camp.

Not all will make it — I wouldn’t expect any to survive, judging on BMG’s own statistics. Just one in 1,000 would-be Blue Men actually appear onstage. Figuring out who will or won’t is part of the fun. That, and slamming a snare drum filled with blue paint.

A.J. to Hulu

A documentary that has sent a ripple through the Vegas entertainment scene, “The Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary” debuts on Hulu on Aug 16.

The streaming platform paid $2 million for the documentary, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January.

Of course, because this is A.J., there is a second documentary set for release.

“Always Amazing,” in development at the same time Johnathan was working on “Untitled,” is being released in three weeks. Director Steve Byrne made that announcement Friday. The film centers on the relationship between Johnathan and his 30-year friendship Aussie comic Joel Ozborn.

Hellyeah’s ‘Welcome’

Heavy-metal outfit Hellyeah, drumming great Vinnie Paul’s final band, releases “Welcome Home” on Sept. 27. It was the album the band was wrapping when Paul died on June 22. The first single, the album’s title track, was issued this week. The band has also set up a Crowdrise online fundraising campaign to raise money for the American Heart Association. The band is also touring July and August. No dates in Las Vegas, but is winding up Aug. 17 at at House of Blues in Dallas, about 180 miles from Paul’s original hometown of Abeline, Texas.

If I went even a week without seeing Paul on the scene, it was usually because he was in Texas, raisin’ all kinda hell.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST