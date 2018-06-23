Former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies in Las Vegas at 54

Las Vegas resident Vinnie Paul, a heavy-metal icon and drumming force with Pantera and Hellyeah, has died, according to a post on Pantera’s official Facebook page.

Vinnie Paul, formerly of the band Pantera, performs in concert with Hellyeah at the Giant Center on Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Branden Powers and Vinnie Paul with Paul's shrunken head at The Golden Tiki on Spring Mountain Road. (Courtesy)

Vinnie Paul pictured as HELLYEAH performs at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq in Las Vegas, NV on February 6, 2015. (Courtesy, Erik Kabik/Retna Ltd.)

The message read:

“Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.

Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah.

No further details are available at this time.

The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.”

Paul died Friday in Las Vegas at 54. No other details of his death were immediately available.

Paul was a fan of live music and entertainment. He was a regular at music venues all over town, a frequent visitor to Carrot Top’s show at Luxor and Zowie Bowie’s show at Red Rock, as well as the shows of such artists as Frankie Moreno and Matt Goss (he was at Goss’ show at 1Oak Nightclub at The Mirage on Tuesday).

Carrot Top, whose legal name is Scott Thompson, said of Paul, “He might have been my biggest supporter. He was just the kindest, sweetest, most genuine person. I’m very sad.”

Paul was also close to members of Raiding the Rock Vault at Hard Rock Hotel and attended the show Sunday night. Vocalist Paul Shortino said Paul had just finished drum tracks on an upcoming Hellyeah album.

Paul and Hellyeah most recently headlined in Las Vegas at the Foundry at SLS in June 2016.

Paul also co-founded the heavy metal band Damageplan in 2003 with his late younger brother, Dimebag Darrell. The two had earlier formed Pantera.

Darrell was murdered on stage at a show in Columbus, Ohio, in December 2004.

