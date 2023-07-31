What’s next for The Sphere? Here’s a peek into the future

The Sphere plans to display sunrise and sunsets, eventually. Its eyeball and jack-o-lantern displays are its among its most popular.

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A message on Sphere welcoming teams, players and fans to the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. (photo courtesy of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.)

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We got a “Postcard” delivery at Big Dome in Burbank, California, on Friday. “Postcard from Earth” outtakes showed off the combined audio/video artistry being developed for The Sphere.

We also picked up additional Sphere-drops during the trip. To wit:

— The Sphere’s 580,000-square-foot Exosphere screen has displayed about 20 video segments, with more coming, according to Sphere Senior Vice President of Communications Andy Fixmer.

— The eyeball, jack-o-lantern, the astronaut walking through a portal, and the aquarium have been the most popular on social media. The dazzling fireworks show has been shown just once, on July 4, the show that started all the hype.

— The Exosphere is activated daily about 4 p.m. until fading out about 11 p.m.

— There is no opportunity — yet — to purchase advertising or promotional time and space on The Sphere. But we’re not ruling it out, eventually. The bouncing basketballs in the NBA Summer League display was kind of a test for a promotional production. James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment Corp., is tied to NBA through his ownership of the Knicks.

— This is the prototype of not just The Sphere in Las Vegas, but others. The plan is for more Spheres, regardless of The Sphere in Vegas’ cost overruns.

— All seats are outfitted with a little motor speaker on the back, which delivers vibrations coinciding with the video and sound system. Different frequencies run through different places in the chair. You swear that unit is inside the seat itself, against your back. It’s a weird feeling, frankly, and very effective.

— All seats are in a fixed position and face forward. They don’t and won’t rotate or swivel. Fans need to be mindful to look up and around to capture video content. Sometimes you can forget, such as when you are checking out the skyline in Antarctica.

— What is the front of The Sphere? There really isn’t one, in its bulbous design. We say the south-facing surface, as it faces the airport.

— The Sphere will eventually run a range of artistic content throughout the day, with a sunrise and sunset productions bracketing those productions.

— Will we call it Sphere or The Sphere? Sphere Director of Photography for Big Sky Andrew Shulkind, an expert on the venue, refers to it as “Sphere.” Official materials refer to it as “The Sphere.” Shulkind says, “This will work itself out, over time.”

