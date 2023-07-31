92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

What’s next for The Sphere? Here’s a peek into the future

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 6:51 am
 
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A message on Sphere welcoming teams, players and fans to the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vega ...
A message on Sphere welcoming teams, players and fans to the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. (photo courtesy of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.)
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas R ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las ...
The Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We got a “Postcard” delivery at Big Dome in Burbank, California, on Friday. “Postcard from Earth” outtakes showed off the combined audio/video artistry being developed for The Sphere.

We also picked up additional Sphere-drops during the trip. To wit:

— The Sphere’s 580,000-square-foot Exosphere screen has displayed about 20 video segments, with more coming, according to Sphere Senior Vice President of Communications Andy Fixmer.

— The eyeball, jack-o-lantern, the astronaut walking through a portal, and the aquarium have been the most popular on social media. The dazzling fireworks show has been shown just once, on July 4, the show that started all the hype.

— The Exosphere is activated daily about 4 p.m. until fading out about 11 p.m.

— There is no opportunity — yet — to purchase advertising or promotional time and space on The Sphere. But we’re not ruling it out, eventually. The bouncing basketballs in the NBA Summer League display was kind of a test for a promotional production. James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment Corp., is tied to NBA through his ownership of the Knicks.

— This is the prototype of not just The Sphere in Las Vegas, but others. The plan is for more Spheres, regardless of The Sphere in Vegas’ cost overruns.

— All seats are outfitted with a little motor speaker on the back, which delivers vibrations coinciding with the video and sound system. Different frequencies run through different places in the chair. You swear that unit is inside the seat itself, against your back. It’s a weird feeling, frankly, and very effective.

— All seats are in a fixed position and face forward. They don’t and won’t rotate or swivel. Fans need to be mindful to look up and around to capture video content. Sometimes you can forget, such as when you are checking out the skyline in Antarctica.

— What is the front of The Sphere? There really isn’t one, in its bulbous design. We say the south-facing surface, as it faces the airport.

— The Sphere will eventually run a range of artistic content throughout the day, with a sunrise and sunset productions bracketing those productions.

— Will we call it Sphere or The Sphere? Sphere Director of Photography for Big Sky Andrew Shulkind, an expert on the venue, refers to it as “Sphere.” Official materials refer to it as “The Sphere.” Shulkind says, “This will work itself out, over time.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
2
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
3
California wildfire spanning 30K acres sends smoke to Las Vegas Valley
California wildfire spanning 30K acres sends smoke to Las Vegas Valley
4
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
5
RICH LOWRY: The Florida slavery smear
RICH LOWRY: The Florida slavery smear
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Sorry, folks: A future NBA team won’t call The Sphere home
Sorry, folks: A future NBA team won’t call The Sphere home
Sphere’s ‘Postcard’ to be an Earth-shaking experience
Sphere’s ‘Postcard’ to be an Earth-shaking experience
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
A big basketball and a mammoth moon: For Sphere, what’s next?
A big basketball and a mammoth moon: For Sphere, what’s next?
‘There’s no better place to be’: Las Vegas goes big on Independence Day
‘There’s no better place to be’: Las Vegas goes big on Independence Day
Nevada communities working to curb light pollution
Nevada communities working to curb light pollution