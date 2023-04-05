59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Why it’s urgent for Foreigner fans to catch Las Vegas Strip residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 1:18 pm
 
Vocalist Kelly Hansen and bassist Jeff Pilson return with Foreigner when the band resumes its s ...
Vocalist Kelly Hansen and bassist Jeff Pilson return with Foreigner when the band resumes its series at The Venetian Theatre March 24-April 8. (Krishta Abruzzini)
Vocalist Kelly Hansen has given new life to venerable rock band Foreigner, returning to The Ven ...
Vocalist Kelly Hansen has given new life to venerable rock band Foreigner, returning to The Venetian Theatre March 24-April 8. (Krishta Abruzzini)

This time might be the last time for Foreigner on the Strip.

The venerable rock band is playing The Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, continuing Tuesday and April 13. But all good things must come to an end, including a monster rock band from the 1980s. The musicians are planning an adventurous sendoff.

“We have a farewell tour starting July 6, with Loverboy, and we’re going to go on to 2024,” vocalist Kelly Hansen said in a recent interview. “The idea is to try to go to all the places we’ve never been. I don’t think we’ll be able to do that completely, but we owe it to the fans to never give them less than the songs deserve.

“I want the legacy, the memory of this band in live performance to be very, very strong.”

A final run in Las Vegas in 2024 is not out of the question, but much depends on the band’s status after its 2023-24 tour.

“Next year is not completely decided yet,” Hansen said. “But I think it’s obviously safe to say it’s this time, or the next time, would be the last time.”

As it stands, The Venetian shows are the final chance for fans in Vegas to see Foreigner in concert. Original member Mick Jones is still making his midshow cameo appearances, in triumphant fashion. “Urgent,” “Double Vision,” “Head Games” and “Juke Box Hero” are all on the set list.

Hansen rejuvenated Foreigner’s career when Jones recruited him as the band’s new front man in 2005. He has extended Foreigner’s lifespan in much the same fashion as Arnel Pineda has boosted Journey, and Adam Lambert has buoyed Queen, in the latter stages of those bands’ careers.

Foreigner has shown in their hot-selling shows to be enduring juke box heroes, as it were.

“These songs are very challenging to sing, and in the front of my mind in making this decision was how long we really wanted to go,” Hansen said. “I’m like, ‘Well, we can keep going until I suck. Or, we can stop while I’m really good.’ And I’ve got other interests. I got married a couple years ago, I have a family and am ready to move to the next chapter of my life.”

Foreigner pranked their fans on April Fool’s Day by announcing it had unexpectedly been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Band manager Phil Carson then followed up that the message was a “spoof.” But he did make a strong case that Foreigner should be in the Rock Hall, with as many top-10 hits as Fleetwood Mac, more than Journey and just one fewer than the Eagles. All have been inducted.

Maybe it will happen, finally, next year. It would be a fitting farewell honor.

“I want to be clear how much we all recognize and understand and appreciate the value of all of the fans all over the world who supported this band for decades,” Hansen said. “They really held us up through thick and thin, and that’s not lost on me or anyone in the band.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
2
Trump charged in historic 34-count felony indictment in hush money scheme
Trump charged in historic 34-count felony indictment in hush money scheme
3
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
4
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cami Christensen, general manager and president of Westgate Las Vegas, addresses employees and ...
Iowa Hawkeyes have strong Las Vegas connection
By / RJ

Cami Christensen is the GM and president of Westgate Las Vegas. Jan Jensen is associate head coach of the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team. The Hawkeyes play South Carolina on Friday night in the women’s Final Four in Dallas.

More stories for you
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
Edge says U2 will miss Mullen; Las Vegas series will be ‘amazing’
Edge says U2 will miss Mullen; Las Vegas series will be ‘amazing’
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours
REO Speedwagon, Rob Lowe set dates on Strip
REO Speedwagon, Rob Lowe set dates on Strip
Miranda Lambert picked up Vegas tips on ‘recon tour’
Miranda Lambert picked up Vegas tips on ‘recon tour’