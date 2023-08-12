99°F
Kats

With 80 singers, ‘God Lives in Glass’ takes Las Vegas to church

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2023 - 4:51 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2023 - 5:06 pm
As we say, “Preach it, Keith.”

Keith Thompson is bringing “God Lives In Glass … Through They Eyes of a Child” back to the stage 3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Hall. We have just one quibble with this show. It performs too infrequently. This is the first tome “GLIB” has been performed at the Smith Center’s big room in eight years.

This is a cast of 80 singers, 20 musicians and 18 dancers, all of them taking you to church. Go to TheSmithCenter.com for tickets and intel.

Thompson wrote the piece in the aftermath of 9/11, inspired by Robert J. Landy’s book “God Lives in Glass: Reflections of God Through the Eyes of a Child,” which features drawings and stories of children from all over the world.

Musically, Thompson has drawn from styles ranging from pop to gospel, classical to blues, and reggae to R&B.

“I have never written anything like this,” Thompson says, a huge statement if you know his remarkable body of work. The Vegas composer hopes to take the core performers of the show and tour it around the country, with cities using local talent to fill the giant cast.

Thompson is excited at the addition of international concert flutist and Celina Charlier for the Reynolds Hall show. This is the Brazilian artist’s first performance in the production.

Thompson emphasizes the score is all-encompassing, evoking humor and warmth without putting any religion above another. See it, because you don’t know when you’ll be able to see it again.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

