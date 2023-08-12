With 80 singers, ‘God Lives in Glass’ takes Las Vegas to church
Keith Thompson says of his “God Lives in Glass” masterpiece, “I have never written anything like this.”
As we say, “Preach it, Keith.”
Keith Thompson is bringing “God Lives In Glass … Through They Eyes of a Child” back to the stage 3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Hall. We have just one quibble with this show. It performs too infrequently. This is the first tome “GLIB” has been performed at the Smith Center’s big room in eight years.
This is a cast of 80 singers, 20 musicians and 18 dancers, all of them taking you to church. Go to TheSmithCenter.com for tickets and intel.
Thompson wrote the piece in the aftermath of 9/11, inspired by Robert J. Landy’s book “God Lives in Glass: Reflections of God Through the Eyes of a Child,” which features drawings and stories of children from all over the world.
Musically, Thompson has drawn from styles ranging from pop to gospel, classical to blues, and reggae to R&B.
“I have never written anything like this,” Thompson says, a huge statement if you know his remarkable body of work. The Vegas composer hopes to take the core performers of the show and tour it around the country, with cities using local talent to fill the giant cast.
Thompson is excited at the addition of international concert flutist and Celina Charlier for the Reynolds Hall show. This is the Brazilian artist’s first performance in the production.
Thompson emphasizes the score is all-encompassing, evoking humor and warmth without putting any religion above another. See it, because you don’t know when you’ll be able to see it again.
“GOD LIVES IN GLASS”
Run Of Show — Music director Keith Thompson
Overture– The Orchestra
The Eyes Of A Child – Janien Valentine, Dancer-Addison Price
Draw God– Joey DeBenedetto (ACE, The Last 5 Years), Janien Valentine,
Kids: Allyson Wingfield, Jax Bigelow, ensemble.
The Colors: Emily Graves, Jack Fritz, Alex Moll, Keeler Donnelly, Ayden Fafard, Ashley Gonzalez, , Katie Gallagher, Griffin Misegades.
God Lives– Ensemble, dancers, Janien Valentine, Darcy Tui, Hannah Yaoz, Celina Charlier, Tony Arias
God Lives In Glass-Jean Chuang (8 years old)
God is a Tree– Hannah Yaoz, Jack Fritz
God is a Tomato-Hannah Yaoz, The Rendezvous
Tomato Ladies– Niki Scalera, Karalyn Clark, Christine Hudman Pardy. Dancer-Max Morrow
All You Gotta Do Is Pray-Bruce Ewing, Kevan Patriquin, Sam Holder, Chris Lash, Chandler Shulman, Hannah Yaoz
World Religions– Janien Valentine, Olivia Dease, Ricky Coop, Molly Martin, Leila Retke
The Three Brothers– Armi Guzman, ensemble, dancers
Creation Dance-Dancers, Flute-Celina Charlier (world-class Flautist, original Cast Member of GLIG at NYU in 2003)
Cello-Moonlight Tran
The Goddess of Mercy– Damien Snow
The Buddha Rap– Tony Arias, Shea Satterwhite, Ayden Fafard, Max Morrow, Ashley Gonzalez, Olivia Dease
Religions-Rebecca Spencer, Ensemble
Religions Transition– Todd Hart, Jax Bigelow
Heaven, Hell or Puberty-Ayden Fafard
Draw God Reprise-Joey DeBenedetto, Janien Valentine, Ensemble
Is There God-Ashley Gonzalez, Max Morrow, Griffin Misegades, Katie Gallagher
Missiles & Stars– Paul Bradley, Eliza Belk, ensemble
Creation Story-Molly Martin
Voice of the French Mother– Ashley Stone
God’s Waltz-Molly Martin, Ashley Gonzalez, Caitlin Ary, Women’s Ensemble, Dancers
City of Walls-Ashley Fuller, Bruce Ewing, Violin-Rebecca Sabine, Cello-Moonlight Tran
God Lives in Meditation– Orchestra, Dancer-Crystal Huang
The Jewel Blue: Steph Payne. Sax-Eric Tewalt
The Star Story– Jim D’Asaro (Rebecca Spencer’s Husband), Alex Moll, Jack Fritz
A Boy Is Coming To Heaven– Jimmy Lockett, Kristen Hertzenberg, Ensemble
Open Your Heart-Sam Holder, Niki Scalera, Christine Pardy, Harper Misegades (Christine Pardy’s other kid) Ensemble
The Eyes Of A Child Reprise-Janien Valentine, Joey DeBenedetto, Jax Bigelow
God Lives In Glass– Jean Chuang, Alex Moll, Jax Bigelow, Keeler Donnelly, Darcy Tui, Jack Fritz, Emily Graves, Hannah Yaoz, Allyson Wingfield, Full Company with Dancers
God Lives in Glass Piano Fantasia-Philip Fortenberry.