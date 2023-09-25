Without Foxx, Tyson still determined to deliver biopic

Mike Tyson’s biopic was announced in 2014, with Jamie Foxx as the star. Foxx is out, but the film is on.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, right, smiles on the field next to former professional boxer Mike Tyson, center and broadcaster Jim Gray before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mike Tyson’s life would make a great movie, which is why a biopic about the ex-heavyweight champ was announced nine years ago.

But the future of the project is undecided. Tyson said Sunday that Jamie Foxx, the A-lister installed to play him in the film, was most likely out of the project.

“I don’t think he’s going to do it,” Tyson said Sunday at Allegiant Stadium as he was led by heavy security from the Al Davis Memorial Torch, which he lit up at the start of Sunday’s Raiders-Steelers Game. “We might be getting someone else to come in and do it. We’re still getting situated.”

This movie is not to be confused with “Mike”, the original Hulu series starring Trevante Rhodes in the title role. Tyson has said he had nothing to do with that series, which debuted Aug. 25.

If the response for Tyson’s appearance at Allegiant Stadium is any measure, a film about his life and career would be a smash. The crowd roared when his name was announced and dozens of fans pushed to get pics of the 57-year old boxing icon as he left the stage.

“Fans are crazy, right?” Tyson asked, pushing his way through the thicket of well-wishers.

Foxx, of course, returned in July from a serious illness that took him out of public appearances dating to April. Reports that Tyson had removed him from the project surfaced soon after.

Foxx is back as the ambassador for the Bet MGM wagering app, with spots premiering earlier this month. But his age (55) and illness have been a concern to play the heavyweight title-holder in his youth.

But similar to his fighting days, Tyson continues to bull forward on the project.

“Absolutely, we are going to do it,” Tyson said when asked if the film was still moving ahead. “It could be next year. It could be two years from now. Everybody’s interested. One day we’ll get there.”

Tyson added that his combat-sports career seems never to end. “There’s a possibility, because everybody wants to fight me.” He plugged his Tyson 2.0 cannabis brand and Mike Tyson Cares charity foundation. He sounded optimistic about his future, and that of his new favorite team, the hometown Raiders.

“You know me,” he said, grinning. “The sky’s the limit.”

Aces, Underwood … And Flav

Many of the Las Vegas Aces, and Carrie Underwood were spotted at the game. The Aces beat the Dallas Wings at 97-83 in Game 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Underwood continues to headline at Resorts World Theater, and sings the new “Are You Ready For Some Football” intro on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

And! Our buddy Flavor Flav, who performed Saturday with Chuck D. in Public Enemy at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, cheered up the crowd at the start of the fourth quarter.

Joy for this opener

We have long reported U2 is opening The Sphere. Technically, that is not the case.

Pauli “The PSM” Lovejoy has been announced as the opener for “U2 UV: Achtung Baby.” This was made public Saturday by U2’s creative director Gavin Friday on the U2 X-Radio SiriusXM channel.

As reported by the U2Songs.com website, the U.K.-based Pauli is a drummer, multi-instrumentalist and model. His participation in the U2 shows reinforces speculation Harry Styles is also planning to headline The Sphere. Lovejoy was on Styles’ “Love On Tour” as a percussionist and music director.

The 34-year-old artist began working with Gorillaz in 2009, and played live with the Gorillaz Sound System. The “PSM” moniker is for his legal name, Paul Stanley McKenzie.

Friday says of the opening performer, “He’s a big person. He’s got all this love, this vibe.” The creative director called him, “The Atomic MC” and suggested fans should “bring out your UV paint!”

It is expected Lovejoy will be the opening act for all 25 U2 shows.

No line on the horizon

Friday told U2 X-Radio’s “Dan Hegarty Show” host Jenny Huston the show will be “quite overwhelming.”

“We’ve paced the set musically and visually so you actually need your (expletive) breather because it’s so overwhelming in parts,” but also steps back to remember “We know that the most important thing at a U2 show is a U2 audience, that connection, and that’s not going away. We know that.”

Tease this …

An adult revue coming to a prominent Vegas resort, one we have liked, and in some righteous architecture.

Cool Hang Alert

Monday’s Dark returns this week with a tribute to Gwen Stefani and No Doubt for Prevent Child Abuse Nevada. The live show and livestream start at 8 p.m. Go to Modaysdark.com for the intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.