Jaime Foxx hangs in the library to promote the ’book

The star plays piano, hangs with books in the BetMGM segment

A-list actor Jaime Foxx is shown at NoMad Library at NoMad Hotel in the Bet MGM betting app's "Doing It Live" promotional campaign. (Bet MGM)

We now know what Jaime Foxx was doing in Vegas in July. He was hanging out at the library.

Specifically, the A-lister was featured behind the piano at NoMad Library in the upcoming BetMGM “Doing It Live” promotional spot. Foxx visited town about five weeks ago in one of his first public appearances since he was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness in April.

The BetMGM premiere the new campaign series this week, alongside the opening of the NFL regular season. Wayne McClammy, who has filmed several segments for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” directed. McClammy has also shot campaigns for such international brands as Madden, Nike, “Call of Duty,” Verizon and many others.

The production company 72andSunny produced the segment. The international creative team has worked with such global companies as the NFL and United Airlines.

In a statement, Foxx said, “Love and respect to my Bet MGM family. It means a lot to be rocking with such a great brand year after year. And you know we had a good time filming in Vegas!”

“The Game,” the second BetMGM segment, launches this month. Foxx is shown reviewing wagering options as he checks out Dolby Live, then moving to a BetMGM-banded race car at Aria’s valet. This is a reference to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Wayne Gretzky makes a cameo, as he is also a living legend and a BetMGM ambassador.

Foxx then races into the night. We expect he’ll be back.

