‘Wow,’ a model Las Vegas COVID-19 show in Israel, shuts down again

Producer Hanoch Rosenn says, “Most of the cases we have had are not from theaters, but mainly from buses and parties, wedding ceremonies where people are dancing with each other.”

The show held up as a model for how to reopen productions in Las Vegas is closing once more.

“Wow the Future,” a sister production of “Wow” at the Rio and “Extravaganza” at Bally’s, has been pulled from Isrotel Royal’s Garden Theater in Eilat, Israel. The move was announced Monday as Israel has faced a new outbreak of COVID-19.

The circus-styled variety show has been swept up in the country’s closing of gyms, bars, banquet halls, public pools and arts and entertainment events. “Wow” reopened June 22, performing to a masked audience of less than half capacity in a 600-seat theater and with COVID-19 protocols mandated.

In a phone chat Wednesday, “Wow” producer Hanoch Rosenn bemoaned the decision.

“Most of the cases we have had are not from theaters, but mainly from buses and parties, wedding ceremonies where people are dancing with each other,” Rosenn said. “This is one of the places where you can sit and enjoy a show and not move. It’s not like a wedding. I don’t know what else to say.”

That country’s government relaxed restrictions in mid-May but has seen the number of seriously ill patients spike, leading to the decision to cut down indoor activities.

“Wow” had performed to a maximum ticket capacity of 250 audience members. The show had drawn interest from Caesars Entertainment execs, Rosenn’s production partners in Las Vegas. Fans were seated together in “capsules” of two to 10 guests, who arrived together and booked their tickets as a group.

Rosenn said there were no problems at his show, and a countrywide survey showed only two new cases involving entertainers. Conversely, hundreds of positive tests were recorded by those riding on buses. But the region is bowing to safety measures.

“We would love at least a timeline for when we will be back,” Rosenn said. “Will it be September? January or February of 2021? I have many friends who are in Christmas shows, and they have no idea if they will be back. We are all just confused.”

