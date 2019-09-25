Wynn Nightlife executive VP Alex Cordova leaves post

Alex Cordova (LinkedIn)

Alex Cordova, a highly prominent veteran Las Vegas nightlife veteran, has left his post as executive vice president of Wynn Nightlife. His resignation was made official on Tuesday, when Wynn Las Vegas President Marilyn Spiegel issued a company memo stating that Cordova had resigned. Spiegel added that any inquiries related to nightlife be directed to Wynn Executive Director Pauly Freedman.

No reason was given for Cordova’s departure, though speculation surfaced from the hotel last week that he had a tenuous hold on his position. Wynn Las Vegas spokesman Michael Weaver responded to e-mailed inquiries about Cordova’s status by saying the company does not comment on employees of the company.

Weaver did not respond to questions Tuesday night about the reason for Cordova no longer being with Wynn Nightlife. Cordova has not answered texts sent Sunday and Tuesday asking about his position. Before arriving at Wynn Nightlife, Cordova was a top executive at Hakkasan Group.

Freedman is also a longtime Las Vegas nightlife exec, with stints at Club Utopia and Voodoo Lounge at the Rio prior to signing on at the Wynn.

